Jeff Hafley just hired the one coach Eagles' fans were thrilled to get rid of

The Miami Dolphins have a new GM, several new coaches to work with head coach Jeff Hafley, and a lot of questions. The coaching staff assembled by Hafley has been fine, but it lacks bite. This is typical of a first-year head coach.

It doesn't make it easier when the roster you are trying to entice coaches to develop is surrounded by flies. It should come as no surprise that the Dolphins are running out of options to find suitable coaches to fill the remaining holes.

Now, it appears that an Eagles cast-off will be taking over the passing game coordinator role on offense. Kevin Patullo is joining the Dolphins staff. No one should be excited. It's also not the first hire that raised eyebrows. Hafley did that when he promoted Bobby Slowik.

The #Dolphins are hiring Kevin Patullo as their pass-game coordinator, sources say.



The #Eagles retained Patullo after making a change at OC but gave him the opportunity to search for another gig. He heads to Miami to join Jeff Hafley’s coaching staff alongside OC Bobby Slowik. pic.twitter.com/YyEUq7X10v — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 11, 2026

Kevin Patullo to join the Miami Dolphins as the passing game coordinator

Ask an Eagles fan what they think of Patullo, and you will get a lot of answers, none of which are good. In February of 2025, the Eagles promoted Patullo to the OC position. Many fans blame the OC for their downfall this season. Others see their issues as more of a player problem.

If it was a Patullo problem, he's the Dolphins' problem now. We spoke with our sister site, InsidetheIggles. Anthony Miller first congratulated us with the news, along with a "good luck" add-on. He later said, "In all seriousness, Patullo is a great game planner. Just don't let do anything on game day." Hardly a quality endorsement.

Eagles fans wielded pitchforks to get rid of the OC. When he was finally fired, they rejoiced. If there are positives to this hire, they likely lie in the task of doing his job as a game planner. Slowik will call the plays.

Fans should also like the fact that he is coming from Nick Sirianni's tree. The Eagles are physical and punishing despite this year's offensive output.

It will be interesting to see what he is able to bring to the Dolphins. If he succeeds and works well with Slowik, the Dolphins should be fine. Based on Eagles fans' reactions, it's a good thing that he is not calling the plays.

Cayden Steele, who covers the Eagles for NJ Advance Media, had this to say about the Patullo firing.

"Patullo struggled during his first season as an NFL play-caller in 2025. He was a major reason the Eagles loss in the first-round of the playoffs, and the team ultimately removed from his OC position after the year." Cayden Steele

It isn't a great look for the Dolphins, but again, he isn't calling the plays. Hopefully, Hafley and Slowik get him to do what he is good at.