Dolphins are betting the house on this rookie (but it might just pay off)

It doesn't take much conjecture to see that Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier are on the hot seat. Their jobs may depend on the team's performance this season.

With training camp rapidly approaching, they're placing their fates in the hands of a 21-year-old rookie.

Miami Dolphins rookie Jonah Savaiinaea is crucial to the team's success this year

The Dolphins play a unique brand of football. Mike McDaniel's offense is characterized by constant motion, quick passes, and a whole lot of speed. It's worked well enough in the past, but it fell short in 2024 for two main reasons.

First, Tua Tagovailoa was injured again. There's not much to do about that. Second, Miami's offensive line was weaker than it's been in years. According to PFF, the Dolphins finished in the bottom half of the league in both pass blocking grade and run blocking grade.

To remedy that issue, the Dolphins replaced both of their offensive guards. They brought in James Daniels in free agency and picked Jonah Savaiinaea in the second round of the NFL Draft.



Savaiinaea may be the key to reigniting Miami's offense. Or, he could be the reason it falls apart.

When it comes to offensive linemen, Mike McDaniel has a type, and Savaiinaea fits it. McDaniel seems to care about speed more than anything else. Savaiinaea ran the fastest 40-yard dash of any guard at the NFL Combine.

McDaniel and the Dolphins decided that Savaiinaea was their answer at guard, and they did what it took to get him.

The Dolphins traded picks 48, 98, and 135 to move up to pick 37 for Savaiinaea. It was a hefty price, but Miami was desperate. There was a drop in talent at the position after Savaiinaea, so the Dolphins had to make their move.

Now, Savaiinaea is set to start immediately along the Dolphins' offensive line. He'll be tasked with protecting an injury-riddled quarterback and helping revive a rushing attack that fell off a cliff last season.

Savaiinaea won't get an easy start, either. He'll face trial by fire as the Dolphins match up with DeForest Buckner and the Colts in Week 1, then Milton Williams and the Patriots in Week 2.

The rookie will have to adjust to the speed and physicality of the NFL game quickly. If he fails to perform, it could mean the end of the current Dolphins' regime.

