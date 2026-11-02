Dolphins' Jonah Savaiinaea is proof of how much coaching matters in the NFL

He was one of the worst draft picks in the 2025 NFL class and one of the worst offensive linemen in the entire NFL. A year later, Miami Dolphins guard Jonah Savaiinaea has turned his career around.

The Dolphins have a long history of letting players walk out of Miami only to see them thrive somewhere else. Fans and media alike have blamed system fits, but Savaiinaea is proving that coaching also plays a big role. The second-round pick is showing that you don't have to get shipped out to shape up.

Miami may be benefiting on the field, but the former Arizona lineman is quickly becoming something special. On Sunday in Week 8, Savaiineaa did something he hasn't done all year, and it might surprise you. The guard was called for his first penalty.

Jonah Savaiinaea continues to impress after 8 weeks of Miami Dolphins football

It may not have been evident against the Patriots, but Savaiinaea was the better lineman on the right side. Austin Jackson struggled, and Aaron Brewer played atypical Brewer football. Yet in that mix, Savaiinaea did his job.

In 2025, Savaiinaea gave up 8 sacks, was called for five penalties, and allowed 2.6 pressures per game. A year later, he has given up no sacks through eight games, one penalty, and 1.5 pressures per game. The most obvious bust of Chris Grier's final draft doesn't look so bad anymore.

Under the Dolphins' new coaching and schematic system, the line is playing more physically than with finesse. They are no longer asked to hold blocks for a couple of seconds, but to abuse the defender to get past the line.

It's working for the youngster. In fact, the entire change in approach is working across both sides of the line. Josh Uche, released by the Patriots, says he is having the most fun he has ever had in the NFL, and he credits the discipline and direction of Jeff Hafley's approach to coaching.

Under Mike McDaniel, players wanted to play here because it was fun and laid-back. There was no real pressure to succeed, and no discipline for failing or doing the wrong thing. There was no accountability.

That isn't the case with Hafley's practices. Players are praising the approach that includes holding everyone, including the coaches, accountable. That kind of pressure on a player makes them better, or at the very least proves they can't handle it. In the case of Savaiinaea, it's proving that he can handle the job of an NFL interior lineman.

If his play continues to improve over the course of the season, the Dolphins will have one less position on the line to worry about. Jackson is gone after this year, if not before the trade deadline next week, but it's far better to have to replace one than two.