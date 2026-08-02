Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks extension isn't enough to stop trade speculation

When the Miami Dolphins entered the 2026 offseason, Jordyn Brooks was at the top of league-wide trade speculation. When Jon-Eric Sullivan gave him an extension, you would have thought that it would all end. It hasn't.

Bryan Broaddus is a former NFL scout who worked with the Dallas Cowboys. On Friday, he spoke with the hosts of 105.3 The Fan and implied that the Cowboys still might be looking to pursue the Dolphins' top linebacker.

Bryan Broaddus tells @gavindawson & @EricChiofalo to "keep an eye on (Dolphins LB) Jordyn Brooks" as a Cowboys' trade target:



"I think they're going for a bigger fish (than Bobby Wagner). ... The team I think you need to focus on is Miami...." pic.twitter.com/JUCs6qSRru — 105.3 The FAN (@1053thefan) July 31, 2026

Not to throw cold water on what he might believe, but there is another LB that could prove just as valuable to the Dallas defense. His name is Tyrel Dodson.

Miami Dolphins could move Tyrel Dodson if the Cowboys truly want LB help

Dodson is having a good camp so far. Jeff Hafley has also designed a system that fits Brooks, Dodson, and rookie Jacob Rodriguez on the field at the same time. Of the three, however, Dodson is the most expendable.

Dodson is in the final year of his deal, and it's unlikely Miami extends him any time soon. Broaddus believes that the Cowboys are looking to make a big splash at linebacker, but that doesn't mean they shouldn't consider someone like Dodson for a lower price.

Brooks is a big fish; Dodson isn't, but the Cowboys will need to give the Dolphins an unexpected compensation package to turn Sullivan's head regarding Brooks.

Miami made Brooks the face of the defense, and despite the new contract, it's clear that some are not convinced that the Dolphins plan to keep him. If the Dolphins were to consider offers, the team may be more inclined to wait until the trade deadline gets closer. Even then, it's highly unlikely, but we can never say, "never."

Swinging back to Dodson, his situation is worth monitoring. Last year, he posted 129 tackles. Typically, that would have led the Dolphins, but Brooks' 183 led the league.

2025 was the second time Dodson crossed the 100-tackle threshold. In 2024, Dodson played for the Seahawks and the Dolphins. He posted 71 tackles for Seattle and another 36 with Miami in 8 games.

Dodson isn't the kind of player who is going to draw a lot of attention with gaudy numbers, but he has been consistent since taking over a larger role as a starter. In Dallas, he may not be the "big splash" they are looking for, but Dodson could provide them with a quality linebacker that they desperately need at a much lower cost, both financially and in compensation.