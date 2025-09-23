Dolphins keep fans guessing with cryptic plan for Darren Waller’s debut

The Miami Dolphins are hoping that a return to the field from Darren Waller will give them a missing piece in their offense. First, he has to get on the practice field.

Waller has been an enigma since he arrived in late July after the Dolphins traded for the then-retired tight end.

Now, it seems he is ready to get on the field. Mike McDaniel has an idea of what that will look like in Week 4.

Darren Waller will be on a pitch count, according to Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel

McDaniel spoke with the media earlier this week and was asked about Waller. McDaniel previously said that he expects the tight end to play in Week 4, but the question has been: How much will he actually contribute?

The Dolphins' head coach made it clear that he will be used in situational play throughout the game. It sounded more likely to see him on the field in red zone situations, where he can use his size, something McDaniel alluded to in comparison to the other offensive weapons.

Waller is a big target. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is the only other offensive weapon with any real height besides him. Having Waller on the field would give Tua Tagovailoa a Jonnu Smith-type outlet that he has been sorely missing this year.

He was then asked if Waller would be on a pitch count, to which McDaniel replied, "Yes." The reporter asked what the plan was for Waller this week. "To get him to practice and play in week 4," McDaniel said. He was then asked if Waller would be on a pitch count, to which McDaniel replied, "Yes."

"It's probably more situational. I wouldn't go through all these lengths to throw him out there for 60 or something."

McDaniel did, however, leave himself an out should Waller not be available on Monday night. He told the media that he has an idea of how he envisions Waller's use, but admitted that he has to see how things play out in practice this week.



In other words, he may want Waller to play, even expect him to, but there is no guarantee.

More Miami Dolphins News and Analysis