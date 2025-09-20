Dolphins' Mike McDaniel drops stunning Darren Waller update after TNF loss

Darren Waller has logged about two half-practices since the Miami Dolphins traded for him in late July. Could this be the week that changes?

Mike McDaniel spoke with the media on Friday following the team's third straight loss and revealed that he expects Waller to be in uniform and actually play against the Jets in Week 4. McDaniel said Waller was close to playing Thursday night.

Waller's timetable has changed weekly, if not daily, since his arrival, so Dolphins fans may take this update with a grain of salt. However, this is the most optimistic McDaniel has been about Waller since the trade, so maybe there's some merit behind the latest twist.

Darren Waller is expected to make his Miami Dolphins debut against the Jets

This makes sense given the 10-day break between games. Miami will host the Jets on Monday Night Football next week. The game will be the first rollout of the "Rivalry" uniforms for the Dolphins and will be the first game of yet another MNF doubleheader.

Waller may indeed play, but first, he has to get on the field. He spent all of training camp on the PUP list, was activated ahead of the final preseason game, sat that game out because he hadn’t practiced yet, and still managed to start the season ready to go. It's been all over the place.

Before the season even began, and before Waller could practice, he suddenly had a hip injury that's already kept him out of three games. It's hard to feel good about him playing Sunday when he hasn’t practiced or taken a snap since the end of the 2023 season.

The Dolphins' offense looked explosive in spurts against the Bills, but they need more from their tight end room. Can Waller be the guy who gives it to them? We'll know soon enough.

