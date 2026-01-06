Dolphins land perfect Tua Tagovailoa replacement in latest 3-round mock draft

The Miami Dolphins were rumored to be interested in moving Tua Tagovailoa this offseason. His comments on Monday, a day after the season ended, may give the Dolphins no other choice.

Tagovailoa said he would be fine with a "fresh start" somewhere else, and Dolphins fans are perfectly fine with that. He can take his bloated contract, his misguided ego, and his lackluster leadership and go play where it's cold. Or he could just retire.

Fans don't really care how much money the Dolphins have to spend to get rid of him. At this point, the only thing they want is for him to be gone. The NFL Draft may just provide the answers.

Miami Dolphins solve their quarterback problems with their first pick in the draft

The Dolphins hold the 11th overall pick in next April's draft. Too low for a guy like Fernando Mendoza, but there could be an option that is just as good. If not, this draft class is loaded with talent outside of the first round.

Round 1 Pick 11 - Ty Simpson - QB - Alabama

Tua Tagovailoa may have made it difficult for Miami Dolphins fans to accept another Alabama quarterback, but if Simpson falls, they have to take a shot. Simpson is often heralded as the most NFL-ready QB in this draft despite more accolades landing on the top guys like Mendoza and Dante Moore. Simpson has a lot of potential and can do the job as well as any QB in this class.

Round 2 Pick 43 - Chase Bisontis - G - Texas A&M

A month ago, some were predicting Bisontis to go in the middle of the third round; he has climbed considerably in that time. With the combine and private workouts now ahead, Bisontis could see his stock rise higher. The Dolphins learned that they can not rely on a single guard on their current roster. Jonah Savaiinaea needs to sit out another year and learn how to play at this level. Bisontis could be the right replacement.

Round 3 Pick 75 - Joshua Josephs - Edge - Tennessee

The Dolphins have to find edge help in the draft. Chop Robinson is not looking like a franchise changer. Josephs is considered a bit of a tweener in that he needs to bulk up for the NFL, but at the same time, his long arms and first step off the snap are consistently good.

Round 3 Pick 85 - Max Klare - TE - Ohio State

With Chris Grier gone, maybe the Dolphins will finally add the type of tight end they need. Klare is a good all-around prospect who has stood out at OSU as well as at Purdue. The Dolphins will enter the offseason needing more TE help. Many are hoping that Greg Dulcich will return, but even if he does, the Dolphins still need more help at the position.

Round 3 Pick 91 - Potential comp selection - Deontae Lawson - LB - Alabama

With the Alabama season ending the way it did, some see three-year starter Lawson as a player who may fall. He is NFL-ready, and the Dolphins could use more help next to Jordyn Brooks. Lawson makes a lot of sense, should the Dolphins' defense start to get retooled next year.