Tua Tagovailoa's latest quote just nuked his last bit of Dolphins goodwill

The Miami Dolphins are now seeing that their $200 million mistake is ready to walk out the door. After a serious regression the last two seasons, the Dolphins' former starter is ready to walk out of the training center, and not go back in.

On Monday, while fans wait to learn of Mike McDaniel's future, Tua Tagovailoa talked with the media, and his explosive comments are now rippling through South Florida like a hurricane. When the QB was asked how he would feel about getting a "fresh start," his answer is driving fans mad.

"That would be dope. I would be good with it." Tua Tagovailoa

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa doubles up on his comments after media asks for clarification

When Tagovailoa answered the question, a follow-up provided more context as he was asked if the "fresh start" comment was in regard to playing elsewhere. He said he understood the questions. Now, fans are realizing his time with the Dolphins is all but officially over.

Naturally, the replies to the news have not been good. Fans are pointing out that he has not been the same since he received his extension. Others are throwing in the towel for wasting the last five years sticking up for him. Others are simply laughing.

90 percent of this fanbase is in favour of it too. — Craig M (@Dolfan2334) January 5, 2026

Dolphins fans have been divided over the QB since he arrived. His drafting brought the Dolphins a much larger fan base, as many who had been Alabama fans suddenly joined the Miami ranks in 2020. His play had always shown flashes, but he was never quite the same QB as he was with the Crimson Tide.

The comments he made on Monday are a microcosm of his entire career. He turned many fans off with his "show me the money" announcement at training camp three years ago; others were turned off simply by his lack of consistent play.

Miami was already entering the offseason with questions about Tagovailoa, but now he may have closed the door for good. What was going to be a hard sell to other teams may have just gotten tougher.

For fans, it's comments like these that have made them shy away from their support. Earlier in the 2025 season, Tagovailoa's comments about losses were directed at his teammates, and when they began holding team-only meetings, he called out players for not showing up.

For the small group of fans still left supporting him, these may be the final words that send them off the Tagovailoa support wagon.