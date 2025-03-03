Dolphins landing Raiders TE in a trade would be perfect Tom Brady revenge

The NFL Draft is still nearly two months away, but free agency will begin in two weeks. One of the Miami Dolphins needs is a tight end, and the Las Vegas Raiders happen to have one.

The Raiders are reportedly shopping the tight end they chose just two drafts ago. A second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame, Michael Mayer was one of the top prospects at his position and a player the Dolphins were linked to entering the draft season. Now it sounds like he is available.

Last year, Las Vegas drafted former Georgia tight end Brock Bowers in the first round, and he went on to put in a Rookie of the Year-type campaign in 2024. He was voted to the Pro Bowl, named a member of the 2024 All-Rookie Team, and selected as a First Team All-Pro. He also made Mayer expendable.

With free agency around the corner, the Raiders are apparently looking to offload him, and the Dolphins should be calling in the chips on Tom Brady.

Miami was docked a first and third-round draft pick for trying to get Brady a few years ago. They obviously failed, and later, then-head coach Brian Flores would blow it all up. Brady wasn't fined for his willingness to meet with Miami secretly, so in part, he owes the Dolphins, and sending Mayer to Miami would be a good start.

Michael Mayer would give the Miami Dolphins a fantastic TE to play opposite Jonnu Smith

With Las Vegas shopping the talented tight end, the Dolphins should have interest. Mayer is only entering his third NFL season, which would give Miami two years before needing to make a decision on his future after his rookie contract expires.

Mayer shouldn't be all that expensive in terms of compensation. Especially since injuries have been a bit of a problem for him, as he missed three games in 2023 and six games in 2024.

Recently, the Deebo Samuel trade brought the San Francisco 49ers a 2025 fifth-round pick in return from the Washington Commanders. Samuel is clearly more expensive, but he is also far more proven. The Dolphins should start by offering a seventh-round draft pick or even a pair of seventh-round selections for Mayer and go from there.

Clearly, the Raiders want to move on from Mayer, and recent reports indicate several teams have inquired about obtaining him. Miami would be smart to be one of them.

More Dolphins News and Analysis