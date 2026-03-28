Dolphins' latest win total projection could force new GM to break an early promise

The Miami Dolphins are carrying a record amount of dead money into the 2026 season. They have more than 10 veteran minimum contracts than any other team in the NFL.

The Dolphins don't look like a team many others will be concerned about. The latest odds released by one group have put the team at the very bottom of the league. Somehow, I'm not sure the fans are surprised.

According to this betting site, the Dolphins' over/under for wins in the 2026 season is 4.5. With those being the expectations, could it force general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan to break his promise of drafting a quarterback every season?

Miami Dolphins' 2026 win total odds could impact Jon-Eric Sullivan's draft strategy

The numbers are not shocking by any means. With holes at just about every position and a quarterback that also comes with question marks, the Dolphins are more likely to be drafting in the top three of the 2027 draft.

That brings up the question. Should Sullivan waste a draft pick on a quarterback this year? Malik Willis and Quinn Ewers can hold the fort down for a season with Cam Miller serving as the emergency third QB.

With so many holes to fill, why spend a draft pick on a guy that isn't going to play and isn't going to be the franchise quarterback? In 2027, the expectations are that Miami will find itself in the bottom five of the league. Next year's QB class could be the best in the last decade.

The Dolphins could potentially hold the number one overall pick in 2027. As much as a guy like Drew Allar would make sense this year, or someone else, if the Dolphins land in the top five, they will make a huge mistake not taking a franchise-level QB.

Many don't want to believe it, but 4.5 wins is gracious. Miami has one of the toughest strength-of-schedule projections in the league next year, and no rookie class is going to make them contenders.

To be honest, if the Dolphins win more than five to seven games in 2026, Jeff Hafley should be the coach of the year and Sullivan executive of the year.

Dolphins fans have wanted to see real change, and this year that happened. The 2019 "rebuild" was wasted time with a GM who was lost. Sullivan may not prove to be the best answer, but his moves this offseason have been impressive given the roster he inherited.