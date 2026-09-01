Dolphins leave fans scratching their heads with QB waiver claim

Malik Willis is the only chance the Miami Dolphins have at winning football games this year, but even Willis needs a backup. Miami had that in Quinn Ewers. The former Texas QB was struggling, and Jon-Eric Sullivan wasn't going to waste more time waiting.

On Sunday, Sullivan called his old team and swung a deal for Kyle McCord; problem solved. McCord has about as much experience as Quinn, maybe a higher ceiling. The Dolphins had their backup, and when it started to leak that Mark Gronowski would return to the practice squad, Miami found their emergency third QB.

Then came Monday. No one likes Mondays. NFL teams started adding waiver claims, and somewhere along the way, Sullivan added former Jets backup QB Brady Cook. In 2025, he started four games; he lost all four games while throwing seven interceptions to just two touchdowns. Hopefully, it was just the Jets.

Miami Dolphins GM defends decision to claim Brady Cook off waivers

There are a lot of QBs on the waiver wire and a few more on the free agent list. Cook wasn't high on anyone's list, but apparently he was on the list of the one person who makes those decisions. On Monday, he sort of explained why.

"Brady's the ultimate competitor. Tough as nails, got a lot of swag, if you will. Guys follow him." Sullivan said about his new QB. "You watch what he did at Missouri, and his time there he elevated a program that maybe at the time wasn't the most talented, they played well and I think a lot of that had to do with him. And again, I think it upgraded our room."

Gronkowski isn't ready to take the next step up to the 53 in an emergency situation, so adding a 3rd QB to the 53 does make a little sense, but for those fans who know that carrying a 3rd leaves another position with one player less, it isn't ideal.

It's hard to imagine Cook being claimed off waivers, but for those fans who watched how poorly he played last season, adding another PS QB made more sense. Shortly after the move was announced, Mike Luciano of The Jet Press shot me a message that summed up Cook's time in New York.

Not even trying to be Jets guy here, Brady Cook is perhaps the worst non-Tim-Boyle quarterback I've seen play in the (Jets) playoff drought," Luciano said. "Inoperably bad."

That's probably as far from an endorsement as you can get — the worst part? He didn't even laugh about Miami adding him. I think he felt real pity, if anything.