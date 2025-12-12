Dolphins linked to surprising familiar name as speculation rises about McDaniel

The speculation surrounding Mike McDaniel's future continues to be debated. Many believe that he will be retained through the 2026 season, but others see his career at a four-game crossroads.

If McDaniel's Dolphins can win out and reach 10 games, he will more than likely be safe, but if he can't, there is a chance Stephen Ross fires him. If that happens, the speculation surrounding the Dolphins' head coaching vacancy will be much louder.

With a month left in the 2025 season, Vance Joseph is already hearing his name as a potential replacement for McDaniel. It wouldn't be the first time he was with the Dolphins.

ESPN NFL insider taps Vance Joseph as a likely replacement for Mike McDaniel if he is fired

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported earlier this week in his column that if the Dolphins move on from McDaniel, Joseph is a name to keep your eye on.

"If Miami opens, remember that Joseph was a finalist for the Dolphins job that went to Mike McDaniel in 2022 and is still well-regarded there." Jeremy Fowler

In 2016, Joseph served as the Dolphins' defensive coordinator under Adam Gase. He was in that role for one season before being hired as the Broncos' head coach. His HC job in Denver lasted just two seasons. Joseph has been a DC for the Cardinals and has spent the last three seasons with Sean Payton in the same role with the Broncos.

Many believe that Joseph is ready for another shot at a head coaching job, but Dolphins fans are not likely to be thrilled if he were to be hired. Despite being a finalist during the last round of coaching searches, fans want real change, and that means no more coaches who have been here before.

Unfortunately, Ross isn't the kind of owner who likes change, despite a lot of turnover throughout his ownership. He likes putting people with whom he has familiarity in key positions. Joseph fits the bill for what Ross may be looking for.