Dolphins look outside the building for help in final 53-man roster prediction

With the Miami Dolphins' preseason officially over following their 17-12 loss to the Falcons on Friday night, all eyes are on the deadline for NFL teams to cut down their rosters from 90 to the final 53. By Sunday, August 30 at 6 p.m. EST, fans will know who (initially, at least) will be a part of Jeff Hafley's first season in charge down in South Beach.

Miami's preseason was a bit disappointing, but it wasn't exactly unexpected. The Dolphins are using significantly more of their cap space on players who aren't playing for them anymore than on those who are. This is a team full of rookies, castoffs, and unproven wildcards, anchored by a few key veterans who will hopefully help Hafley guide them into the future.

For now, though, it will be a roster built on hope more than proven talent. It's no surprise, then, that my final roster prediction has a few spots still to be determined.

FInal Miami Dolphins roster projection leaves room for new faces to enter the fold

Specialists (3): Riley Patterson (K), Bradley Pinion (P), Tucker Addington (LS)

Ever since Zane Gonzalez was released with an injury settlement earlier this month, these spots have been set in stone. Riley Patterson deserved the chance to repeat his stellar 2025, which saw him hit on 27 of 29 field goal attempts. Punter Bradley Pinion ran unopposed in camp, as did new long snapper Tucker Addington.

Defensive line (5): Zach Seiler, Kenneth Grant, Jordan Phillips, Zeek Biggers, Keith Cooper Jr.

This might already be a bit of a surprise for some, but I have Miami going with just five interior defensive lineman on their initial roster. It was between Matthew Butler and the upstart Keith Cooper Jr. for the final spot, and I went with the younger guy for Hafley to develop. I expect the top four names to play the majority of snaps, making keeping five a bit easier compared to other teams.

This could be a big swing and miss, but I didn't feel like the talent in the room justified a sixth name. It's also worth noting that Hafley only had five players to work with from this position in Green Bay last season, so it could be something he is comfortable doing.

Edge rusher (5): Chop Robinson, Josh Uche, Clelin Ferrell, David Ojabo, Max Llewellyn

Beyond the trio of Chop Robinson, Josh Uche, and Clelin Ferrell, your guess is as good as mine in terms of who makes this edge room. I ultimately went with the rookie Max Llewellyn and a former high draft pick in David Ojabo. I wouldn't be surprised in the slightest if one or two names not currently on the roster make their way into this group, even if it isn't on the initial roster.

Linebacker (6): Jordyn Brooks, Jacob Rodriguez, Tyrel Dodson, Kyle Louis, Willie Gay Jr., Jackson Woodard, *Trey Moore (Injured Reserve)

After the performances he put together over the past few weeks, I had to give Jackson Woodard the nod for the initial roster. I mean, even his name sounds like he was supposed to play linebacker. Anyway, he probably is the guy that gets the axe once rookie Trey Moore returns from his ankle injury, but it could also be Willie Gay Jr.

Either way, this group will be led by a combination of All-Pro Jordyn Brooks, rookie phenom Jacob Rodriguez, and the steady veteran Tyrel Dodson. It should be the best position group on the defense by a mile.

Cornerbacks (5): Chris Johnson, JuJu Brents, Jason Marshall Jr., Ethan Bonner, TBD

Right now, I only feel confident naming four corners to make the roster who are currently under contract. Even Ethan Bonner, who has had a solid summer by all accounts, struggled mightily in Friday's preseason finale. I just can't see Hafley feeling good about any of the depth corners on the roster, especially when there are plenty of questions at safety (as I will break down next).

Expect general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan to look for options in the free agent and trade markets before Sunday's deadline.

Safeties (4): Dante Trader Jr., Zayne Anderson, Michael Taaffe, TBD

As I mentioned above, this safety room is less than ideal. Dante Trader Jr. has potential as a box safety; Michael Taaffe is a smart, if not athletically limited, rookie, and Zayne Anderson brings the added element of being with Hafley for both of his years in Green Bay. But this group is not NFL-caliber right now, and that could lead to an outside addition.

Offensive line (9): Aaron Brewer, Patrick Paul, Austin Jackson, Jonah Savaiinaea, Kadyn Proctor, Andrew Meyer, Caedan Wallace, DJ Campbell, TBD

If you watched even five minutes of Dolphins preseason football (outside of the literal one drive the starting offense played against the Commanders), you know how bad this backup offensive line looked. Caedan Wallace has been the only real standout among that group, and he was a late-round pick swap away from being released by the Patriots.

The starting group has the potential to be a legitimately strong group this year, but even one injury could put that in jeopardy. That's why I think Sullivan will look to add a new piece to the room that may have a higher floor than the options they currently have.

Tight end (4): Greg Dulcich, Will Kacmarek, Ben Sims, Seydou Traore

This group feels pretty cut and dry at this point. Greg Dulcich will be the primary receiving threat at the position, while rookie Will Kacmarek looks like the perfect blocking specialist to play as a traditional in-line tight end. Ben Sims is listed as the starting fullback, so his role feels solidified as well. Seydou Traore hasn't done enough to guarantee a spot on the roster, but his status as a fifth-round rookie may be enough reason to keep him away from waivers.

Wide receiver (6): Caleb Douglas, Malik Washington, Kevin Coleman Jr., Chris Bell, Jalen Tolbert, TBD

As much as it pained me to leave A.J. Henning off the roster, I think Sullivan will be very interested in any potential veteran wideouts that hit the open market. The five names listed here feel like locks at this point, especially after Jalen Tolbert had a solid finish to the preseason. The trio of rookies are obviously going to make it and will likely be the top playmakers this season, unless Malik Washington breaks out.

Is this enough to give new starting QB Malik Willis a chance to succeed? Probably not, but crazier things have happened.

Running back (4): De'Von Achane, Jaylen Wright, Ollie Gordon II, Jarquez Hunter

The first three names are locks, with De'Von Achane set to carry the load offensively this year, with Jaylen Wright and Ollie Gordon II giving him a breather here and there. The only real question is whether the newly added Jarquez Hunter is a lock as well.

The trade with the Rams that sent Tutu Atwell back to Los Angeles was definitely a weird one, but I still don't see why the Dolphins would want Hunter in return unless they view him as a challenger for backup RB duties. We'll see if I am right.

Quarterback (2): Malik Willis, Quinn Ewers

If you have been doing the math in your head as you scrolled your way through to the end here, you knew I would only have two QBs on the initial roster. It shouldn't be, and likely wasn't, a surprise considering how the summer went for the backup passers. Ewers remains the backup behind Willis despite a report suggesting Miami could look to find a new QB to bring in the fold, but that isn't a 100% lock.

Cam Miller played valiantly this preseason, but he feels like a practice-squad player at this early stage of his career. Mark Gronowski got it going a bit to finish the game against the Falcons on Friday, but his best hope is a practice squad spot for a different team.