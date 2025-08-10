Dolphins lose out on perfect preseason test after Bears make surprising call

The first preseason game has arrived for the Miami Dolphins as they will take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday. It will be an excellent test for the Dolphins' defense, but one player will be notably absent.

Miami's secondary will be the focus of fans watching the game from the stands and at home. Those fans who have been unable to get a look at the Dolphins' defense live will get their first chance to see if this year's secondary is as bad as most believe.

One player they won't face is Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. Chicago recently announced that Williams will sit out the first preseason game. It might be a reprieve for the defense, but honestly, it would have been better if he were playing.

Miami Dolphins won't face Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams in first preseason game

The Dolphins need the work, especially in the deep secondary. The team has a lot of new faces on defense. The starting cornerback unit is especially full of new faces; in fact, the majority of the presumed starting group were not on the roster last season, except for Storm Duck.

With Williams out, the Dolphins won't face the best of the Bears' offense. That isn't a horrible thing, as most teams sit their starters during preseason games. But it would have given Miami's defense a much bigger test had he played a couple of series.

The good news is the Dolphins are still practicing against Williams in joint sessions. Miami practiced on Friday with the Bears. That first practice returned mixed results with the Dolphins starting horribly, but turning it around in the second half of the practice.

On Saturday, things should ramp up a bit more when the two teams practice again. Joint practices are starting to replace the need for preseason games. The NFL is using those games as bargaining chips with the NFLPA to get an 18-game schedule.

The league has already reduced preseason to three games and the Hall of Fame Game, but that number could drop to one in the next five to 10 years. More and more teams are emphasizing joint practices.

The Dolphins will also practice against the Detroit Lions next week before hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars a week later.

