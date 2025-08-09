Dolphins fan favorite may have one final shot to save his job in preseason opener

The Miami Dolphins are participating in their first joint practices of the year this week and will conclude by opening their exhibition season on Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Dolphins wide receiver Erik Ezukanma is among the players who are on the edge of the roster heading into Sunday.

Dolphins fans have loved Erik "EZ-E" since he arrived in Miami as a fourth-round pick in 2022. The youngster quickly caught the attention of fans with his quick routes and catches. He has a great attitude and has worked hard every practice.

Through his first three years, he has dealt with injuries and an inability to get on the active game day roster. For all the love fans have given him, his struggles on Sunday are clear.

Miami Dolphins WR Erik Ezukanma could turn heads with a strong preseason performance

The Dolphins receiver has not started a game in his entire career. That isn't a problem, as he has never been viewed as a number one or two receiver. The issue, however, is that he has only appeared in five games during his time with the Dolphins. In three years, he has one reception on four targets.

Earlier in camp, Ezukanma was the star once again. He lit up the field during the first week, but he has since faded, and most of the media rarely mention his name. That isn't something that will work in his favor. While he may not be making mistakes, he isn't making himself visible either.

Working in his favor this week against the Bears is Dee Eskridge's injury. Ezukanma should see plenty of opportunity against Chicago, and he needs to make the most of every snap. He is a fringe player for the final 53, but he has the talent to impress the coaches.

At worst, Ezukanma could end up on the practice squad. In August of 2024, Ezukanma was waived but was added to the practice squad the following day. Miami then ended up elevating him to the active roster three times last season.

His final elevation came in late December. So far this camp, the three-year veteran could find himself fighting for that squad. Making the practice squad at this point isn't a lock either.

More Dolphins News and Analysis