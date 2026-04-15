Dolphins make bold trade down in Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest mock draft

We are just over one week away from the 2026 NFL Draft, with the Miami Dolphins possessing more draft capital than almost any other franchise. From now until then, mock drafts are going to be in overload -- and not just from media pundits, but knowledgeable insiders as well.

One such insider is ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr., who's been covering the draft since the days of the Reagan administration. No one analyst ever predicts the draft with 100% accuracy, nor do they typically come close. But when guys like Kiper produce their mock drafts, it provides just a little bit more value, and curtails what teams may be thinking come draft night.

For fans of the Miami Dolphins, if there is any nuance to Kiper's latest mock draft that he dropped on April 15, they'd have to be over the moon with the results. Not only does Kiper have the Dolphins landing a homegrown talent with their first pick, but he also has Miami trading out of its second first-round selection to gain more draft value.

Miami Dolphins land Francis Mauigoa in Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest mock draft, move back in trade with Cardinals

With their first pick at No. 11, Kiper has Miami Hurricanes offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa landing with the Dolphins. Many fans (myself included) are hoping that at least one of Mauigoa or the Hurricanes' pass rusher Rueben Bain Jr. is available when the Dolphins are on the clock. And it's not just because they're already used to playing at Hard Rock Stadium...it's because they each may very well be the best at their position in this class.

For that to happen, most likely there will need to be at least one player who is deemed a fringe top-10 player to actually land in the top 10. In Kiper's mock, that prospect was Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, who went to the Kansas City Chiefs at pick 9. Tyson could turn out to be the best WR prospect in this class, but there are durability concerns that have fluctuated his draft stock.

Either way, it's good news for the Dolphins in this scenario, as it allows Mauigoa to fall into their laps two picks later. And with Bain going to the New Orleans Saints at pick eight in this hypothetical, it's a fairly easy decision for general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan.

You would find it difficult to find any Dolphins fans upset with Miami taking Mauigoa, particularly how this board fell in front of them. In his analysis, Kiper notes the struggles the Dolphins have had with Austin Jackson staying healthy at right tackle. Miami has one more year with Jackson, so the Dolphins could push Mauigoa inside for the time being, where Kiper believes he has a "Pro Bowl ceiling."

With their second pick of the first round, Kiper has things getting even more interesting for the Dolphins. Here, he has Miami trading out of the slot in a projected trade with the Arizona Cardinals, sending them picks 30 and 94 in exchange for 34 and 65. (This is only a two-round mock from Kiper, so it's unknown who he'd have Miami picking at 65 or Arizona at 94.)

The move for Arizona is to come up and draft Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson. With several QB-needy teams selecting at the top of Round 2, it's a move that makes complete sense for one of them to make to ensure they land the polarizing QB with the fifth-year option. It's also one I foresaw happening when the Jaylen Waddle trade was made, and I believe Sullivan was thinking as well when he made the trade. Sullivan has openly expressed how much he likes to have a lot of draft capital, and pick 30 is a great spot to potentially move back from.

In the move with the Cardinals, the Dolphins drop back to pick 34 and select Alabama WR Germie Bernard. Texas A&M's KC Concepcion is still on the board, so this selection could see mixed reviews, but Bernard would be put in a position to possibly be Miami's WR1 from Day 1. In fact, with Tutu Atwell and Jalen Tolbert currently fighting for that title, he'd be expected to.

Kiper notes that Dolphins offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik could get creative with a guy like Bernard and his 4.48 speed. He's not a pure volume WR1, which will cause hesitation in some Dolphins fans, but he does a lot after the catch. Bernard also has reliable hands and the willingness to block in the run game.

At pick 43, Kiper has Miami taking its first defensive player with San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson. Of Johnson, Kiper says that "He is probably going to be my CB3 in the class when my final rankings drop...so this could end up being a steal for the Dolphins."

Johnson is a prospect who is gaining steam as the draft approaches. For Miami, I think he's a player that pick 30 may be too high to take him, but at the same time, he may not be available again at pick 43.

Johnson played in the Mountain West, so the level of competition will be held against him in some regard. Nevertheless, he showed elite instincts in his last year with the Aztecs and totaled four interceptions. Johnson also didn't allow a touchdown scored against him at any point of the 2025 season. Very rarely does he make a mistake, and with a team like Miami looking to rebuild, he could be a viable starter for them as they look to turn the page.