Dolphins make receiver swap that sends once-promising draft pick packing

The Miami Dolphins drafted seven players in the 2024 NFL Draft, including two promising receivers. Malik Washington should make an impact in the Dolphins' offensive system this year, but his draftmate, Tahj Washington, isn't going to be so lucky.

Washington showed early promise after being drafted in the 7th round, but on Tuesday, the Dolphins opted to let him go and replace him with a guy who was waived by the New York Giants.

The Miami Dolphins claimed wide receiver Ryan Miller off waivers from the New York Giants and waived wide receiver Tahj Washington — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) August 25, 2026

Miami Dolphins release WR Tahj Washington after successful claim for WR Ryan Miller

Washington's release makes him the third player released from that draft class. In his two seasons with the Dolphins, he spent his entire rookie year injured. He played in just six games last season, catching three of five targets for 37 yards.

The Dolphins replaced Washington with Miller, a 2023 undrafted rookie who spent three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He joined the Giants this offseason but was waived only days after the Giants and Dolphins played a preseason game.

Miller hasn't lit up the stat sheet, but he has contributed more than Washington. In his three Buccaneer seasons, Miller played in 25 total games, starting six of them. He had 14 receptions for 162 yards and three touchdowns.

The move is a smart one for Miami. Washington wasn't going to make the roster, and while Miller isn't likely to win a spot either, he has a prime opportunity to earn a practice squad spot. That being said, given the WR depth problems, Miller could sneak onto the final 53.

He will get a few days of work in before Miami hosts the Falcons on Friday to close out their preseason schedule. He should see considerable work in the second half of that game, and it will be there that he will work to impress his new coaching staff.

Miller went to college at Furman University in Greenville, SC, where he played tight end. His scouting reports suggest that he would be a valuable slot receiver, and he proved in Tampa that he could handle the rigors of the NFL. The Dolphins, however, may be looking at him as a special teams contributor.

The new addition has good speed and route-running quickness, but still needs more development before he can be a reliable option in Bobby Slowik's offense. If he can impress the Dolphins enough, he will get more opportunities on the PS, where he can continue to develop.