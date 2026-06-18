Biggest winners and losers from the Dolphins' 2026 OTAs and minicamps

OTAs are over, mini camps are in the books, and now Miami Dolphins fans are waiting for the start of training camp in late July. The long offseason is upon us.

They say that jobs aren't won or lost in the offseason, but that isn't entirely true. Not anymore, at least. The Dolphins coaching staff and new general manager are not just trying to build a competitive team; they are building a roster in their own image.

Miami wants smart, physical football players who love playing the game. That means prioritizing the game over non-family interests. It's a tough build in South Florida where there are a lot of outside distractions, but if the offseason work taught us anything, it's that they are on the right track.

Miami Dolphins offseason standouts provide hope for culture change

Dolphins quarterbacks - Winners

Willis didn't start out on fire as many had expected. The Dolphins' new quarterback struggled early as he built a rapport with his new receivers. That didn't last long. Willis turned in several outstanding practices, but more importantly, he and Quinn Ewers took on leadership roles that could define the Dolphins for years to come.

Ewers was praised by head coach Jeff Hafley throughout the workouts. His growth from last year was on display as he grasped the Bobby Slowik offense quicker than some expected. He not only made a case for the roster but is developing into a reliable No. 2 QB.

Kion Smith - Loser

Is it fair to put Smith on this list? Yes. Smith had been in Miami since Brian Flores was the coach, but he struggled in camp and proved that you can actually lose your job during offseason work. Smith's biggest problem is that his athleticism didn't come with the physicality the Dolphins want from their linemen. Smith losing his roster spot wasn't a bad thing for him. He will get a chance to join another team and further his career. There is a lot to like about Smith, but the Dolphins want more physically dominant players up front, and he is more finesse.

Malik Washington - Winner

Washington looked as though he would be the odd man out of the Dolphins receiver room, but instead, he embraced the challenge. He got off to a good start and then continued to make strides throughout the sessions. With a unit in flux given the number of additions and losses, Washington has given his coaches a reason to keep him and give him more work while also earning his quarterbacks' trust.

Tahj Washington - Loser

Washington's name was rarely mentioned throughout the practices. That isn't good news for a fringe player who isn't offering much else. Making the Dolphins' WR unit this year is going to be difficult with the additions of Jalen Tolbert, TuTu Atwell, and Jalen Reagor. Add the other returning players, and there is little room for mistakes, or not having standout practices. Miami drafted three WRs in April, making the room much more difficult to break into. For T. Washington, this may be his final year with the Dolphins after two less-than-stellar seasons that included a rookie year on IR.

Dante Trader and Jason Marshall Jr. - Winners

The secondary in Miami is a mess, but Chris Johnson has absolutely killed his offseason with a great initial impression. That's great news for the Dolphins, but the questions on the other side and at safety are unanswered. Enter Trader and Marshall. Both stood out during OTAs and mini-camps, especially Trader, who is developing into a vocal leader on the field. If both of them continue to progress, the Dolphins' secondary may not be half bad this year.

Caleb Douglas - Loser

We can't fault Douglas a lot, as it is his first NFL offseason, but Douglas was inconsistent and had drops that he shouldn't have had. It's one thing to work through the speed of the NFL; it's another to drop passes when it's the one job you were drafted to do. Fans will get a much better picture of what he can bring to the team during camp.

Theo Wease, Jr. - Winner

After showing he has talent in the latter weeks of 2025, Wease picked up where he left off when camps began. He shined when given the opportunity and clearly has the trust of Ewers. He will need more opportunities to develop the same with Willis. The good news is that he got first-team reps at times and took advantage of the. Wease has a good chance of making the final roster despite veteran additions.

Storm Duck - Loser

Can you fault a guy who can't get on the field because of injury rehabilitation? Of course not, but in Duck's case, he loses the opportunity to make an impression with his coaching staff. Reps are vital for young players, and with Duck on the sideline, Marshall was able to get more reps and may not lose the job when Duck is able to practice again.