Jeff Hafley sees leadership traits emerging in one young Dolphins player

Miami head coach Jeff Hafley has spent the majority of his career coaching defensive backs. It is a point of pride for him, and he hasn't been shy in saying that group will be the one he spends the most time with. As fate would have it, cornerback and safety are the position groups where the Dolphins feature the least amount of proven talent.

Call it coincidence if you wish, but perhaps Hafley is simply betting on his ability to coax out production that's commensurate with the talent he's seen from the group. One player who particularly seems to be making a mark is second-year safety Dante Trader Jr. The 5'11", 202-pound ball of fire was a fifth-round pick out of the University of Maryland last year.

Hafley was asked to name a few players who've stood out as leaders through OTAs, and after some expected names came the mention of Trader, who's sure to be happy to see his hard work noticed.

"Malik [Willis has] done a really nice job of having guys over his house just like [Zach] Sieler has done that. Trying to get guys around. [Jordyn] Brooks has done an unbelievable job. [Tyrel Dodson] hung out with the rookies. I spent a lot of time in the DB room [and Dante] Trader has done a really good job really kind of helping out those rookies. Even talking to him, through his experience — him having a little bit of help — he feels now like he can help the rookie guys out."

The Dolphins are seeing a star emerge from one of their most desperate position groups

Obviously, leadership is only half the battle. To fully entrench oneself as a leader on a football team, the play needs to back up the voice. That's why guys like Brooks and Sieler can be such great mentors. While Trader Jr. struggled at times as a rookie, he also showed plenty of things on tape that pave the way for optimism.

He suited up in all 17 of the team's games in 2025, totaling 55 tackles, one forced fumble and recovery, and a pass deflection. Trader was frequently in the mix as a tackler, and that proved to be his most valuable skill as a rookie. He was victimized in coverage to the tune of a 126.5 passer rating allowed, a weakness that will need to be addressed if he is to be relied on in the future.

Pro Football Focus graded him as their No. 71 safety out of 98 qualifiers, which is hardly a death knell for a fifth-round rookie. The first-year curve ends now, however, and Trader seems ready to surprise. From the time the Dolphins opted to trade Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Jets, it appeared as though Trader would see his name atop the depth chart — written lightly in pencil — until he snatched it.

Well, with each passing OTA and complimentary mention from the coaching staff, it's becoming more and more of a foregone conclusion that they hold him in high regard. Reporters on-site have noted that the revolving door at safety is usually at the spot alongside Trader, with him remaining the constant.

If his growth in the leadership department is any indication, it's not out of the question to see an enormous leap by Dante Trader Jr. on the field in 2026.