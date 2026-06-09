Dolphins OTAs brought a surprise development fans should not overlook

When the Miami Dolphins underwent a massive change this offseason, fans wondered how new general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley would navigate the holes on the roster. The answer was to create more.

The Dolphins were able to fill some of those holes in free agency, but one position group, the secondary, remains a question mark. OTAs will wrap this week, but all eyes should be on Jason Marshall and the rest of the secondary.

Marshall started one game in 2025, spent some time on the IR list, and mostly lined up inside as a slot corner. Now, he will get the chance to take over the boundary.

Miami Dolphins weak secondary could get the boost they need thanks to this year's OTA practices

Chris Johnson will start on one side of the field. The first-round rookie has all the tools to be great at this next level, but the other side of the field remains a hole. Until now, maybe.

Marshall has been practicing throughout the offseason on the boundary, and he has stated that it is more of a natural position for him. The Dolphins need to hope so because, aside from Marshall, the options are slim.

Miami's most experienced players at the position are Marco Wilson, A.J. Green, JuJu Brents, Storm Duck, and Ethan Bonner. Marshall is entering his second season, but he is already showing a significant step up from last season.

This is great news for a Dolphins team that could look to add another veteran when camp begins. Rasul Douglas has been a hot name among fans. Douglas stepped in last year, the week before the season started, and played better than any of the other corners on the roster.

If Douglas is added during camp again this year, it will be because Marshall and the other corners are not performing to the Hafley standards.

Hafley is a secondary coach by trade and has said he loves developing talent at the position, including mid-round draft picks. This year, he will get his chance to prove he can do that.

If Marshall succeeds, the Dolphins could turn their weakest position into one of strength. OTAs have given Marshall and the other DBs a chance to shine, but once camp arrives, it will be up to them to keep the spotlight on their progression.