One Dolphins player turned OTAs into his personal launchpad

OTAs and mini camps don't typically tell a good story about how an offense is progressing. For the Miami Dolphins, it's been all about how good the defense has played. That's completely to be expected.

Over the last two years, Miami fans have been waiting for Malik Washington to step up and show he can handle a larger workload. Despite the struggles of Miami's offense during practice sessions, Washington is starting to earn the attention he needs from the coaches.

Entering this offseason, Washington was an afterthought. Miami traded Jaylen Waddle, cut Tyreek Hill, signed TuTu Atwell and Jalen Tolbert, then drafted two WRs in round three and another later in April's draft. Washington continued to hear his name mentioned less and less. And yet, he seems to be the one standing out in practice so far.

Malik Washington has stepped up in OTAs, making an early positive impression on the Miami Dolphins coaches

It helps to know the system, and Washington does. Bobby Slowik is running a similar offensive scheme to what Mike McDaniel did last year. There are changes, but the core is close to being the same. That knowledge gives players an edge.

SI Dolphins beat reporter Alain Poupart has attended the open sessions. He took the time to point out Washington's strides, but he also cautioned fans that things could change before the start of the season.

"As with Ewers, the fact that Malik Washington was in this offensive scheme (minus some Bobby Slowik tweaks) gave him an advantage over all the newcomers at wide receiver," Poupart said. "But he clearly stood out at the position."

It sounds, however, that Washington might be making the most of his opportunity and knowledge. Entering his third season, it's critical that he takes the next steps forward.

The Dolphins' roster makeover is no joke. Any player not drafted or signed by this regime needs to prove they can fit within the new ideals being laid out in front of them.

OTAs and mini camps are small windows of opportunity, but what they show is a player's desire, effort, and the absorption of the coaching they are given. That will translate to more reps in training camp, and that gives players like Washington the opportunity they need to prove they are not only worth a roster spot but also worth playing time in a crowded receiver room.