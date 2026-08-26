Dolphins make surprising Jamaree Salyer move after his season looked lost

Jamaree Salyer was supposed to be a challenger for Jonah Savaiinaea's job, but an injury sidelined him in camp. The Miami Dolphins placed Salyer on injured reserve, thus ending his 2026 season.

Now, that may not be the case. Miami released the offensive lineman with an injury settlement, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The move will allow Salyer to join another team when he is healthier later in the season. It's a good opportunity for him to have a bit more say in where he lands, especially if a playoff-bound team needs help.

Miami Dolphins release injured lineman Jamaree Salyer weeks after placing him on IR

The move doesn't move the needle for the Dolphins. Salyer wasn't going to take a roster spot, and his salary wasn't prohibitive, but it does send the right message by allowing him to recover on his own and latch on later in the season with someone else.

There is also the opportunity for him to rejoin the Dolphins this season. NFL rules allow a player released with an injury settlement to re-sign with the team that released them. There is a waiting period before that can happen.

The waiting period will be dependent on the terms of the settlement. If Miami pays him for six weeks, they have to wait the six weeks plus an additional three weeks before he can rejoin them.

The Dolphins' line has been a problem behind the starters. Miami released third-team center Jim Bonifas recently. We expected Bonifas to push Andrew Meyer for the backup job behind Aaron Brewer. That didn't happen.

What makes it worse is that Meyer hasn't looked good either. Depth has been a problem for the Dolphins, and it hasn't improved. The attention on the starting lineup has been great, but if anyone goes down, there is going to be a cause for concern.

Salyer was supposed to be a solution. The Dolphins should be keeping an eye on the waiver wire this upcoming weekend. Teams will need to be roster-compliant by 6:00 p.m. on August 30, just two days after the Dolphins wrap up their preseason on Friday night.

There is potential for trades to add depth as well. Teams looking to move on from veterans could work to get draft capital or take part of their salary off their books. The Dolphins most likely won't give up draft picks, but a player-for-player trade isn't out of the question this time of year.

There will be a lot of moving pieces over the next six days, but the Dolphins need to be concerned about their offensive line depth. They are riding a thin line heading into the season.

Miami traded for OG Caedan Wallace prior to their preseason opener. He has the versatility to play both inside and outside, but while he has potential, he hasn't come close to reaching it.

The Dolphins currently have nine backup linemen on the roster, but none of them standout.