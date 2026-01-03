Dolphins make their opinion on Champ Kelly crystal clear (and it's not good)

The Miami Dolphins will now likely have a huge change in their front office in 2026. Interim GM, Champ Kelly, appears to be heading out the door.

It was announced this week that Stephen Ross hired HOF quarterback Troy Aikman to help with the search for a general manager. It leaves the current man holding the position in serious limbo.

Of course, this is the Dolphins, which mean Ross will likely retain the GM after an "exhausting" search.

Champ Kelly's job may be on ice after latest Miami Dolphins GM news

The Dolphins' season will end in Week 18, and Mike McDaniel may be out of a job on Monday morning. The news that Miami is looking for a GM is important to the future of McDaniel. The question is, who will come to that decision?

Aikman lambasted McDaniel's decision on national television as Miami was getting beaten by the Steelers, who ultimately eliminated the Dolphins with their victory. Aikman said he was "Flabbergasted" by the coach's fourth-quarter approach with their season on the line.

With the HOF QB now helping the Dolphins search, will they make a change at quarterback as well, or will they let the next GM make that decision?

It was only a month ago that both coach and GM appeared to be safe for one more season. Despite the win against Tampa Bay, it seems that it is no longer the case, at least for Kelly.

The former Raiders executive joined the Dolphins ahead of the 2025 offseason. It was presumed that he would be groomed to succeed Chris Grier. He did, but the team was in disarray, and the roster was a mess.

The Dolphins will likely make a move for a GM with more experience in the NFL. Ross is at a point in his ownership where he needs to relinquish some of this trust in people he knows and let football people do their job.

The Aikman decision is an interesting one, however, as it could eventually come back to bite them. If the Dolphins don't take his advisement, we may hear about it next year on a Monday Night Football telecast.

Regardless, it appears that Kelly's future with Miami is now somewhere else.