Dolphins may already have a solution for their underwhelming wide receiver room

The Miami Dolphins just recently had one of the most exciting wide receiver rooms in the league, but after moving on from Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle and committing to a full rebuild, Miami’s wide receiver room is one of the most concerning areas on what’s believed to be one of the league’s worst rosters.

Of course, those things must be decided on the field, but it’s fair to say Dolphins fans aren’t exactly ecstatic about the team’s group of receivers. Led by Malik Washington, Jalen Tolbert, and Tutu Atwell, as well as a couple of intriguing rookies, Miami has guys who will have to prove themselves.

While that could be a rough process, it doesn’t necessarily mean new quarterback Malik Willis won’t have a go-to guy. In fact, it seems like Willis has already identified his security blanket; the player just isn’t a receiver. Instead, it’s veteran tight end Greg Dulcich.

Greg Dulcich could emerge as Dolphins’ top receiving threat

In a recent ESPN piece identifying the biggest surprise players on each NFL team, Dolphins reporter Marcel Louis-Jacques highlighted Dulcich. The selections were based on how things unfolded during teams’ offseason programs, and according to Louis-Jacques, Dulcich had a great spring in Miami.

"Dolphins fans might remember Dulcich's late-season contributions, but he has emerged this spring as one of the primary targets in Miami's passing game. Quarterback Malik Willis has an entirely new group of skill players to build chemistry with, but during team drills, there was clear trust in Dulcich, who was one of the best tight ends in the league last season at making plays after the catch."

The reporter references Dulcich’s production in 2025, which was one of his best seasons in the league. The tight end only played in 10 games, but caught 26 passes for 335 yards and a touchdown. The only season he had more production was when he was a rookie with the Denver Broncos.

Dulcich caught 33 passes for 411 yards and two touchdowns in that 2022 season, but struggled to stay on the field and produce over the next two seasons. That resulted in him playing with Denver and the New York Giants in 2023 and 2024, and in those two seasons, combined, he only played in 11 games, catching eight passes for 53 yards.

The tight end was able to get his career back on the right track during his time with the Dolphins, and now he’s looking to carry that momentum and be even better. If Dulcich can do that, he’d be a big boost for Miami as the team figures out the wide receiver room.