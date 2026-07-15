Dolphins may have avoided a bigger 2020 NFL Draft mistake than Tua Tagovailoa

Rewinding history is something no one can ever do, but you can learn from it. You can also wipe your brow and exhale deeply with the knowledge that you may have dodged a bullet. That may be something Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross might be doing.

In 2020, the Dolphins blew the opportunity to finish last in the NFL, thus securing the first overall pick in that year's draft. Brian Flores' decision to start Ryan Fitzpatrick over Josh Rosen played a part in that. Had he kept Rosen on the field, Joe Burrow would be the Dolphins' quarterback.

Miami ended up with Tua Tagovailoa, the consolation prize at quarterback. Miami tried to get up to number one, but the Bengals wouldn't budge. Now, another former Bengals QB is giving fans a reason to think Miami would have made a mistake if they were able to trade for the rights to Burrow.

Joe Flacco throws shade at former Miami Dolphins top draft target Joe Burrow

Burrow quickly turned the Bengals into a contender. In 2021, while Flores was complaining about Tagovailoa, Burrow was taking his team to the Super Bowl. In 2022, the QB had them in the AFC Championship game. In those two seasons, the QB was on fire.

Burrow's injury history is well documented. The Bengals not only haven't made it back to the Super Bowl, but they haven't made the playoffs since the 2022 season.

That isn't why Stephen Ross dodged a bullet. The Dolphins were reportedly willing to give up four number one draft picks and more to move up to get him. To get Burrow, a player Joe Flacco said refused to run a quarterback sneak.

"“Brad (Kragthorpe), our quarterbacks coach, he asked Joe (Burrow), ‘Hey, do you want to do a quarterback sneak here? And I was on the sideline thinking, ‘Man, if I was him, I’d say no way.’ And of course, Joe said, ‘No.’ I had it in the back of my mind, they’re gonna ask me to do it, aren’t they?”" Joe Flacco

It's not often that players refuse to run a play in the NFL. They may not like it, but it's their job to run a play the coaches call, especially a player who is paid like Burrow.

To be fair to Burrow, his injuries were a concern, but to tell his coach he isn't going to run a sneak is odd. There is a lot to love about Burrow's talent, but it's hard to imagine him making the Dolphins better than what they were, especially considering the lack of draft picks they would have had to work with.

It's a minor thing, to say the least, but it is still notable. Had the Dolphins given up four number ones and more for a guy that has been nothing more than a stat machine, they could still be spinning their wheels, hoping to chase the Bills and now Patriots. It's one of those "what if" moments that Dolphins fans may not be terribly upset about.