Dolphins may have ideal opening challenge for Malik Willis in 2026

The 2026 NFL schedule has been out for a while now, and there is no shortage of entertaining games for fans to get excited about. The Miami Dolphins may have been shut out (for now, at least) of any primetime games by the NFL, undoubtedly due to their roster purge this offseason led by general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan.

While fans may not be thrilled about that, it's hard to argue with the NFL's logic. Still, there is one storyline that fans outside of Miami should be interested in following: Malik Willis and his attempt at becoming the Dolphins' franchise quarterback.

Thanks to their cap situation, Willis was the only notable addition that Miami's new front office was able to make this year, but he represents an opportunity to find massive value at a position that often costs over $40 million per year for established starters. Luckily, his first opportunity to take the field as a Dolphin will come against a favorable opponent in the Las Vegas Raiders.

Malik Willis has the perfect opportunity to start his Miami Dolphins career off with a bang against the Las Vegas Raiders

There are plenty of reasons for Raiders fans to be excited about the future of their franchise, most notably the selection of Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza at No. 1 overall in this year's draft. Still, this is a team that just picked first overall for a reason.

Hanging on to star edge rusher Maxx Crosby makes things look better than they would have otherwise, but the Raiders' defense is severely lacking in established starters and difference makers. Aside from Crosby, there isn't much to fear about the unit, even after they spent a considerable amount on players like Quay Walker, Nakobe Dean, and Kwity Paye.

The secondary, in particular, is questionable at best. Corner Eric Stokes and safety/nickel Jeremy Chinn are solid players, but the rest of the group is either mostly unproven or in decline. Willis will have to contend with the lack of weaponry Miami has given him to work with, but Week 1 is a good time to face a weaker opponent while learning what he can expect from that group.

The overall schedule for Miami is one of the hardest in the NFL, at least on paper, but starting the season with one of their "easier" games at least gives them a chance to get into a rhythm early. For a team with so many new faces and a (mostly) new coaching staff, that could be the difference between a promising season and a lost one.