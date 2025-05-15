Dolphins may have just leaked their new 2025 uniform with quiet logo drop

The NFL will be unveiling what they are calling "Rivalries" uniforms in 2025, and the Miami Dolphins may have just given fans a peek at what is coming.

Dolphins fans have been pounding their fists for decades to see the return of the team's original logo. Known as the "throwback" uniform, Miami's original design lasted, while slightly tweaked, until the mid-90s, is one of the best uniforms in the league.

Stephen Ross changed it for the worse, and fans have been praying he would come to his senses and change the uniform. That isn't happening anytime soon, but there will be a new uniform for 2025. The question is, will fans love it, hate it, or just not care enough?

Have the Miami Dolphins quietly revealed a new alternate logo?

Over the hours leading up to this year's NFL schedule release, the Dolphins' social team had begun dropping not-so-subtle hints about the new design. First, they began showing a neon-looking aqua logo in various posts, and now they have changed their social media profile photo to the new logo.

The "We're done looking back" comment has some believing the team is done looking back at the throwback uniform, and is making a move toward the future. Will this be a permanent alternative look for the Dolphins moving forward instead of the throwback?

Fan concept art has been around for a while, with many iterations of what a second color helmet might look like. The NFL began allowing a third alternate shell a couple of seasons ago, but so far, the Dolphins have remained with an all white shell.

If this new neon logo is what will be worn as part of Miami's "Rivalries" uniform, there is little chance that it stays on white, and it would look atrocious on anything but black.

For many fans, the black look isn't all that cool either, because most fans' biggest criticism is the dolphin itself. That has been a point of contention since it was first unveiled more than 10 years ago.

In 2013, the Dolphins unveiled the new look that consisted of a new logo and a tweak to the color scheme. It was not met with universal applause.

If the Dolphins wear this uniform in 2025, they will need to do so in week 3 against the Bills on "Thursday Night Football". Wearing all black at home during the day against any of their division rivals would be horrific, given the daytime temperatures.

More Dolphins News and Analysis