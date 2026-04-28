Dolphins may land top QB prospect in Supplemental Draft amid NCAA scandal

The Miami Dolphins did not use any of their treasure trove of 2026 NFL Draft picks on a quarterback. This tells the fanbase that Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley are seemingly fine with Malik Willis as the starter, Quinn Ewers as the backup, and an unsettled menagerie of less-heralded options fighting for QB3.

The 2026 class was not considered particularly strong, especially after players like Brendan Sorsby went back to school. The former Indiana and Cincinnati quarterback signed a huge NIL deal to become the successor to Behren Morton at Texas Tech. However, a recent scandal with Sorsby at the center might change the calculus for both him and Miami.

Sorsby has checked into a gambling treatment program after it was revealed he made thousands of online bets on a variety of sports, including multiple bets on Indiana to win when he was a Hoosier. There's a non-zero chance that if some issues are found, Sorsby could be declared ineligible. A ruling like that could get the Dolphins interested in picking him in the NFL's Supplemental Draft.

Miami Dolphins could possibly end up with Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby amid NCAA scandal

The Supplemental Draft is a way to ensure that players whose eligibility for the prior or upcoming draft was impacted can still enter the NFL. Rob Moore, Bernie Kosar, and Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter are a few players who came into the NFL this way. However, no one has been picked in the Supplemental Draft since the Arizona Cardinals nabbed Jalen Thompson in 2019.

Picking a player in the supplemental draft would mean that a team would need to forfeit a corresponding pick in the upcoming 2027 NFL Draft. For example, if the Dolphins took Sorsby in the third round of this draft, they would forfeit their rights to a 2027 third-rounder.

Sorsby would assuredly have been the No. 3 quarterback in this class behind Fernando Mendoza and Ty Simpson, and the gap between him and Simpson would not have been outrageous. At 6-3 and 235 pounds, Sorsby has already shown off a strong arm and great athletic ability with a 4.65 40-yard dash.

If Sorsby were to end up in Miami, he should be able to beat out Ewers for the No. 2 quarterback role. Given how Willis is far from a locked-in franchise quarterback, Sorsby will provide much-needed depth.

Unless Willis steps on the accelerator, Miami may need some extra security behind him. Sorsby, should the NCAA come down hard, might become a Dolphin one year early.