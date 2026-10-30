Dolphins may not have to deal with A.J. Brown in Week 8 due to another injury

The Miami Dolphins are dealing with a few potentially impactful injuries as their first of two games against their division rival, the New England Patriots, draws near, primarily 2026 first-round pick Kadyn Proctor (concussion). The Patriots, however, are dealing with another setback from their prized offseason acquisition.

After missing four games with an ankle injury earlier this season, star wide receiver A.J. Brown showed up on the injury report on Thursday with a knee issue. According to ESPN insider Ian Rapoport, it's possible that he could be unavailable for this week's contest.

If Brown can't go, it would be a huge win for an inexperienced Dolphins secondary that has struggled for much of the season. With Romeo Doubs and Mack Hollins on Injured Reserve, it would likely be DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams, and Efton Chism as the starters. Not exactly a force to be reckoned with.

The Miami Dolphins' chance at an upset over the Patriots may depend on A.J. Brown's status

Brown hasn't exactly set the world on fire since returning to the Patriots' lineup, earning just six receptions for 75 yards over the last two weeks. Still, he is by far their most dangerous playmaker at wide receiver, especially with the injuries they have suffered at the position. His absence would severely limit what has already been a high-variance passing game for New England.

Douglas is a reliable slot option, and he actually leads the team in targets so far with 34. Williams is an explosive deep threat, but he has just 16 career receptions. Chism has been a preseason darling over the past two years and has finally earned a role this season, but he is a limited athlete and has just 13 career receptions himself.

If there was ever going to be a time for the Dolphins' secondary to have a strong day in coverage, facing the Patriots without Brown would be it. Even with Drake Maye looking much more like the phenom he was last season, he is still giving defenders chances to make plays seemingly every week.

If Miami's offense can keep up their momentum from a week ago, and the defense can make life hard for Maye without many of his top targets, a second straight victory after a 0-5 start may be possible. It's easier said than done, but crazier things have happened this season. If nothing else, it could be an opportunity for players like Chris Johnson and Jason Marshall Jr. to build confidence after mostly struggling this season. That may be even more important than winning at this point.