Dolphins may only need one outside move to complete a stronger roster picture

Much to the chagrin of Miami Dolphins fans worldwide, and their new quarterback Malik Willis — just ask him, he will tell you! — GM Jon-Eric Sullivan traded Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos this offseason.

Waddle was supposed to be Willis' go-to guy. In fact, if you take into account how electric Miami's rushing attack could be with De'Von Achane and the uber-athletic Willis at the controls, this offense could've looked quite good on paper had Waddle stuck around.

Instead, Miami will lean on the likes of Tutu Atwell, Jalen Tolbert, rookie Caleb Douglas, and whomever else can step up to be a semi-decent playmaker for Willis in the Fins' passing attack.

It'd only take one acquisition to make the receiving corps look quite a bit better, though. And it'd be rather humorous.

Miami Dolphins should go back to the Broncos well for a Marvin Mims trade

Why didn't this occur to Sullivan when he made the initial Waddle deal? Did he even try to loop Mims into the trade package? I guess he didn't want to get greedy with a first-round pick on the table.

Whatever the case may have been, Broncos wideout Marvin Mims has legit explosiveness, proven ability as an occasional ball-carrier, and has even returned a kickoff and a punt for a touchdown through three NFL seasons.

If Mims wants a crack at a decent-sized second contract, he should be pleading with Sean Payton to let him out of the Mile High City. What better destination for the 24-year-old to prove he's worthy of his second-round draft status than Miami?

In Denver, Waddle is the clear WR1 over the only other contender for that honor, Courtland Sutton. Third-year pro Troy Franklin has eclipsed Mims on the depth chart, as has 2025 third-round pick Pat Bryant. Payton has a clear penchant for his buddy Lil'Jordan Humphrey from their shared prior time in New Orleans.

So where does that leave Mims in the Broncos' pecking order? A situational role at best? Their WR6 at worst?

Whereas with the Dolphins, Mims would have a legit chance to compete for a starting spot. He's capable of playing the slot and on the outside despite being listed at only 5'11", 182 pounds. Mims has legit sub-4.4 speed.

ESPN's Ben Solak brought up a possible Mims trade all the way back in March when the Waddle blockbuster went down:

The Broncos now have Jaylen Waddle, Marvin Mims, and Troy Franklin. With Courtland Sutton and Pat Bryant in hand, gotta imagine they'll hear trade calls on Mims and Franklin — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) March 17, 2026

Zero chance Denver is moving Franklin, who was college teammates with Broncos quarterback Bo Nix at Oregon. Franklin got 104 targets last year and caught 65 of 'em for 709 yards and six TDs. Mims' highest single-season output as a receiver to date was 39 receptions for 503 yards in 2024.

Whether it's Miami or someone else, the circumstances in Denver almost dictate by default that Mims should be on the move. It's beneficial for the Broncos to see what they have in younger players, relieves some of the awkward tension at that position group for them, and nets them some kind of draft compensation for a player on an expiring contract.

There aren't many other playmakers with Mims' upside who enter training camp as easier trade candidates. It'd be super bizarre to trade with Denver again, but that doesn't mean the Dolphins shouldn't do it.