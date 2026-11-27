The Miami Dolphins have every reason in the world to knock the New York Jets around in Week 12. Fans have every reason to cheer for it happening, but what if Miami loses? Fans don't root for losing, but this year, no one is losing much sleep over it.

This team is fun to watch. Sorry, but if you can't enjoy the fight this team is showing, I'm not sure what to tell you. This is a roster that few coaches in NFL history would have been able to mold into a winner, but somehow Jeff Hafley has molded them into competitors.

The Dolphins have just one win on the season. It was against the Jets in New York a few weeks ago, but this time around doesn't look good for Miami. Three defensive tackles are out, starting QB Malik Willis is on IR, and the backup QB has two games of NFL experience. It's still the Jets, so winning by any means matters, but if they lose, only a couple of things will numb the pain.

3 reasons why the Miami Dolphins losing to the N.Y. Jets isn't exactly a bad thing

Dolphins retain a top-3 draft pick

Die-hards will tell you no one cares about draft picks. Winning is the only thing that matters, after all. But how can you win without drafting star players? The Dolphins players benefit from a victory. The morality of the game is to win at all costs within the rules...I'm looking at you, Bill Belichick.

Still, there is nothing wrong with knowing that a loss keeps the Dolphins in a potential 3-way tie for the top pick in the draft. We all know that the Titans are going to keep that number one overall pick, but the 2nd pick is just as important this year.

Losing to NY gives the Jets another victory. They already have two more wins than Miami, so a fourth win would widen the gap between the Dolphins and the Jets for draft slotting, but if the Jets, who own three picks in the top 15, want to move up, the further down they drop, the more costly it becomes.

Aaron Glenn could be retained

Beating the Dolphins isn't going to sway Jets ownership to keep their head coach. Glenn is in the hot seat right now, and three wins won't keep his job safe, but they could pull off a win over the Cardinals later this year and might even take down the Drake Maye-less Patriots.

Glenn only needs to show some positive growth for Woody Johnson to keep the status quo. It's exactly what Johnson does with his coaches. If Glenn stays, the Jets will be another bottom feeder in 2027.

Dolphins fans wouldn't be able to stop laughing if the Jets actually kept Glenn beyond this year. Losing to NY is like being jabbed over and over again by the most annoying person you can think of for hours on end, but imagine if the Jets kept Glenn because he eeked out a couple of extra wins. That's like jabbing Jets fans for fun for the next 12 months or more.