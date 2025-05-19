Dolphins might've fixed Odell Beckham Jr. mistake in smartest way possible

In 2024, the Miami Dolphins took a shot on fixing their No. 3 wide receiver position with Odell Beckham, Jr., who made a lot of sense, until he didn't.



The Backham experiment never got past the lab, and by the end of the year, the veteran receiver was no longer a member of the Dolphins. Miami head coach Mike McDaniel pursued Beckham from the start of free agency until he signed. The receiver was hurt, needed surgery, and wasn't preparing for football, but McDaniel didn't care. Dolphins general manager Chris Grier still gave him the money.

A year later, we all know that Beckham didn't work out, but next season could provide Miami with an option that very well might have a better outcome, and a much better fit in the locker room.



Nick Westbrook-Ikhine could be a special addition to the Dolphins' roster. Westbrook-Ikhine spent his first five seasons with the Tennessee Titans after joining them as an undrafted free agent in 2020. Appearing in 78 games, he has 39 career starts, with 18 of them coming over the last two years.

Westbrook-Ikhine's impressive 2024 season as a third receiver with the Titans makes him stand out. He scored nine touchdowns and accumulated 497 receiving yards on 32 catches.



If he can replicate those numbers in Miami, it would help the offense. Truth be told, he might post better numbers as teams continue to focus their attention on taking Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill out of the game plan.

Miami Dolphins need to more production from their No. 3 receiver spot after Odell Beckham Jr. mistake

The only real hindrance to Westbrook-Ikhine may be Miami tight end Jonnu Smith, who gained the trust of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and McDaniel last season. Because of that, Westbrook may see his opportunities limited in 2025.

McDaniel has a fantastic roster on the offensive side of the ball if he can figure out how to use it next season. Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Malik Washington, and now Westbrook make up the top of the Dolphins' wide receiver depth chart. Smith is leading Miami's tight ends, and running back De'Von Achane's impressive running and catching skills make him the best member of the Dolphins' offensive backfield.



It's an impressive roster, offensively, if Miami can make it all work.

For Westbrook-Ikhine, he won't need to do much next season to make fans forget about Beckham. Then again, Beckham's time in a Dolphins uniform has already been pretty much forgotten.

More Dolphins News and Analysis