Mike McDaniel’s latest defense of Tua Tagovailoa isn’t landing with anyone

Mike McDaniel's biggest offensive problem isn't a lack of skilled position players; it's a quarterback that he inherited, tried to develop, and is now rowing in the same boat with. There isn't much to defend, but you still have to try. Miami Dolphins fans have gone from hope to despair, and are now almost at the point of not caring.

Don't get me wrong, fans want to believe, and they want to see a road ahead that has Tua Tagovailoa driving the wagon into playoff immortality. Unfortunately, 2025 has proven that it isn't likely to happen.

McDaniel isn't ready to give up, but he may not have the same vision for Tagovailoa that he did when he took over as the Dolphins' head coach.

Mike McDaniel sees a leader in Tua Tagovailoa that fans haven't yet seen.

The Dolphins head coach believes that if you are"Going to be successful as a franchise quarterback, you have to be able to continually learn." That may be true, but Tagovailoa isn't growing or maturing as a quarterback; he has been regressing since the 2023 season.

"Tua (Tagovailoa) has always given me so much confidence because he is so tough-minded in his ability to be frustrated, but then attack. Be relentless on his expectations for himself and be the leader this team needs him to be." Mike McDaniel

Miami fans haven't seen an emerging leader on the field or off. Tagovailoa has proven more than anything that he is a system quarterback who doesn't operate well out of that system or when that system is challenged defensively.

Most fans and media alike see 2026 as the critical year for Tagovailoa. Miami can get out of its contract more easily following next season. The extension he received is proving to be problematic as the team faces what should be another rebuild of some kind.

The contract that Tagovailoa has is one reason many believe the Dolphins will retain both McDaniel and Champ Kelly in 2026. Stephen Ross could wait to make changes after next year, with the hopes of letting a new general manager decide the direction that the team takes should Miami fail again.