Dolphins just missed the perfect chance to improve their offensive line

There is no question the Miami Dolphins have to address their offensive line. Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel both say it is time. They have no choice.

Miami's interior on offense is anemic. They are close to losing both Robert Jones and Liam Eichenberg to free agency, and no one seems to have a problem with that. While they both leave voids, the bigger issue is that the Dolphins have no one on the roster to fill those holes.

They can say it's time, but in reality, it was time a few years ago; now, it's an absolute must.



Apparently, the Kansas City Chiefs were recently shopping four-time Super Bowl-winning guard Joe Thuney, who is still regarded as one of the top interior linemen in the league. He is tough, physical, smart, and knows what it takes to be a part of a winning culture. He would have been the perfect solution to one of the two guard problems the Dolphins currently have. Unfortunately, he is no longer available.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday, the Chicago Bears reportedly landed Thuney in a trade with Kansas City, and once again, Miami fans are wondering why their team's general manager isn't making the right moves to improve this part of his roster. Especially since the reported compensation in the trade, a 2026 fourth-round pick, would have been more than acceptable and doable for the Dolphins.

Thuney knows about winning. He has been with the Chiefs for the last four seasons and the New England Patriots for five seasons before that. He won't be in Miami.

Miami Dolphins pass on fixing the offensive line with one of the most reliable players available

Thuney's biggest value to the Dolphins would have been his availability. In his entire career dating back to 2016, he has only missed two games and started a total of 146 contests. Apparently, he simply didn't check the injury box for Miami general manager Chris Grier.

Miami head coach Mike McDaniel told members of the media at the NFL Socuting Combine last week that the Dolphins have some offensive linemen in mind during the upcoming free agency period. Judging by Miami's decision not to pursue Thuney, it will be interesting to see who those players might be.

We can't be 100 percent certain that Grier didn't make an offer for Thuney. The Dolphins could have also offered a 2026 fourth-round pick, but the Chiefs might have believed it would have been lower in the round than where Chicago's will end up.

