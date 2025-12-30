Dolphins mock draft choice avoids QB to fix a more urgent problem

The Miami Dolphins entered Week 17 of the NFL holding onto the 10th overall pick. After their win on Sunday, they will be picking in the 13th spot, a drop of three positions. Miami has one more game left, but it seems they will be selecting no higher than 10 at this point.

Miami has a lot of different ways it can go when the draft arrives in late April. Fans will be keeping an eye on what they may do in free agency. With cap problems and the potential move away from Tua Tagovailoa, the Dolphins' offseason will be an interesting one.

The play of Quinn Ewers is important. The Dolphins don't need to spend money on a free agent quarterback this offseason if he keeps playing well. Depending on what they do with Tagovailoa, however, Miami may look to draft a deeper QB to develop, much the same way they tried with Skylar Thompson, and, of course, Ewers.

Miami Dolphins have little choice but to address a defensive weakness that continues to plague the roster

The Dolphins' biggest needs heading into the offseason are fixing the cornerback position, adding linebacker help, a new outside receiver, and, unfortunately, another edge-rusher.

With Jaelan Phillips traded and Matt Judon gone, the Dolphins need more help at edge rusher, as Chop Robinson's second season wasn't great. The Dolphins' best option in round one may be the one position they were strong at entering the 2025 season.

Round 1 PIck 13 - David Bailey - EDGE - Texas Tech

Miami's best edge rushers are Robinson and Bradley Chubb. They spent a lot of money and resources to build the edge. Having drafted Phillips and Robinson in the first round, trading for Chubb, and signing Judon in free agency. They have nothing to show for it now. Free agency is going to be too expensive to find help, so expect the Dolphins once again to look at the draft for answers.

Round 2 Pick 44 - Keith Abeney II - CB - Arizona State

Cornerback is a position they will likely address in free agency. There is speculation that Rasul Douglas will be re-signed if the sides can agree to a deal. Miami still will look at the market, but fans shouldn't expect a big-name landing in Miami. Instead, they will sign a couple of pieces and turn to the draft with the hopes of finding a longer solution.

Round 3 Pick 76 - Whit Weeks - LB - LSU

Don't be surprised if Tyrel Dodson is released due to cap restraint. Miami would love to keep him, but they need the money to trim the cap. If Dodson doesn't take a pay cut, it would be surprising if he did. The Dolphins will need to draft a linebacker. Weeks is a solid prospect who will learn a lot with Jordyn Brooks on the team.

Round 3 Pick 90 - Chase Bisontis - G - Texas A&M

You can never have too many guards with potential and upside. Bisontis continues to hear his name mentioned as a round two pick. If he falls to three, it will be a steal. Bisontis will immediately challenge for a starting job and could be the replacement for James Daniels.

Round 4 Pick 112 - Earl Little, Jr. - Safety - Florida State

Miami has Minkah Fitzpatrick, but Dante' Trader still needs to grow, and it's uncertain whether Ashtyn Davis will be back next season. Expect Miami to look at a mid-round solution if they can't find someone in free agency who isn't too expensive.

Round 5 Pick 151 - Lawson Luckie - TE - Georgia

At some point, the Dolphins have to start looking at the TE position. Greg Dulcich is a must-sign free agent, and we have to admit that Julian Hill is finally beginning to play better. There are questions about Darren Waller returning, however.

Round 7 Pick 225 - Jalon Daniels - QB - Kansas

The Dolphins seem to be interested in drafting seventh-round quarterbacks. They did it with Thompson and last year with Ewers. If the Dolphins don't sign a free agent to compete with Ewers or trade for a veteran, expect a draft pick late.