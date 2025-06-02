Dolphins finally make long-awaited move fans knew was coming

Terron Armstead threw a retirement party a couple of months ago after he announced he was ending his NFL career. Now, it's official.



The Miami Dolphins announced on Monday that they have put the longtime NFL left tackle on the reserve/retired list. It's a small move that will help add more money to their salary cap. It's also a move that has been long overdue, having been waiting to happen since March.

With the move, the Dolphins will now recoup some of the savings from his contract. Armstead reduced his contract to the vet minimum ahead of free agency to free up cap space for the Dolphins. He then announced his retirement.

The savings for the wait are minimal. Miami will save $1.25 million and will cut the cap hit to approximately $7.8 million, rather than the $9 million it would have been if the move had happened sooner.

After Terron Armstead retirement, Miami Dolphins fans continue to wait on Jalen Ramsey trade

As the calendar continues to turn the page from day to day, the trade that will send Ramsey out of Miami is yet to be announced or completed.

Interestingly enough, in a social environment that rarely keeps secrets anymore, there is no news, no rumors, no speculation as to when, where, and if a trade will happen.

At the same time, Jonnu Smith remains with the Dolphins after discussions with the Steelers have yet to yield fruit on a trade for Miami's best tight end.

Fans have been split on Smith's potential departure. Some point out he has had one great season in the NFL, and others point to him being the lone bright spot in 2024 for an offense that struggled the entire season.

With the news of Armstead now officially on the Dolphins' retired list, maybe the other dominoes will fall soon.

