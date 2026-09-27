Dolphins must succeed in these 5 areas to beat the Chiefs on Sunday

The Miami Dolphins will once again see their incredibly young roster tested by a veteran team in the Kansas City Chiefs. The early-season game marks the first at Hard Rock Stadium this year. The Chiefs fans travel well, so this could be a loud game from the opposing fans.

Miami has a lot to work on, and each week so far has provided tape to help move that along. This week will be no different. The Chiefs are well coached on both sides of the ball, and Andy Reid is one of the best and most liked head coaches in the NFL. Add their roster and veteran leadership into the equation, and you get a disciplined team that isn't going to overlook Miami.

The Chiefs come into the game 2-0 and are favored by 10.5. Dolphins fans would be thrilled if they could keep the game that close. If they attack the Chiefs in the right areas, they should be able to do that.

The Miami Dolphins need their young players to make big strides to have a chance against the Chiefs

Slow down Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes is one of the most difficult players to bring down in the NFL. He isn't built like Josh Allen and doesn't have the elusive speed of Lamar Jackson, but he isn't a singular pocket passer either. Mahomes is simply good at evading rushers.

In the pocket, he will pick even the best defenses apart; under pressure, he has the awareness to get rid of the ball accurately and rarely makes mistakes. Give him an opening, and he is quick enough to pick up yards with his legs.

Stopping Mahomes will be difficult, but if Jeff Hafley is smart, he will put a spy on him. Either a linebacker or a safety. Someone who can keep him from making plays with his legs. Doing that will force Mahomes to stay behind the line, and that will give the defensive tackles and linebackers opportunities to take him down or force him to throw the ball away. Pressure is important, but keeping him from running the ball would bode well for the Dolphins' front seven.

The DBs must play physical

Whether they play zone or press coverage against Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy, the defensive backs have to do better than they have in the last two weeks. Miami, as we mentioned, may use a spy on Mahomes, which will leave a cover player out of the picture at times.

Michael Taaffe has looked good through two games, but he hasn't been perfect. Communication has been a huge problem for the Dolphins' defense, and that, too, has to change this week.

While both WRs are good, neither of them is elite. Both have good speed, and that could be a problem, as the Chiefs will have the opportunity to push the ball downfield, and Mahomes likes to air the ball deep. Coverage has to be tight, but it all plays into a bigger picture.

Travis Kelce is still a difference maker

The Dolphins couldn't contain George Kittle in Week 2. Despite his age, Kelce is still one of the premier players at his position. The Dolphins have struggled for decades to cover tight ends, and so far this season, they haven't shut them down with any degree of consistency.

It may seem as though Kelce is the least of Miami's defensive concerns, but the Chiefs' offense doesn't operate singularly. They are a machine that works because the individual pieces complete the whole. Kelce is a big part of that.

The Dolphins can take him out of the game in two ways: force the Chiefs to use him as a blocker by getting consistent pressure on Mahomes, or by having a defender manning him up as often as possible to keep him from finding soft spots in zone.

Kenneth Walker can't be allowed to run wild

There is no need for a descriptor with Walker. It's almost unfair that the Chiefs landed the MVP from last year's Super Bowl. Walker is already leading the league in rushing and has made a profound impact on the Chiefs' passing game as well.

Against the Broncos in Week 1, he posted 173 yards rushing and 18 receiving; a week later, it was 117 yards rushing and 61 receiving. Walker is lethal. Over three weeks, the Dolphins have faced Ashton Jeanty, Christian McCaffrey, and now Walker.

Miami did well against McCaffrey last week and will focus its attention on stopping Walker, but if they do, the Chiefs will simply push him outside and throw it to him. The Dolphins have to be disciplined with their coverage assignments.

Malik Willis has to throw the ball away

There is no excuse for leaving the pocket and taking a sack. In both games, he has made this mistake. He has to throw the ball away and not lose the yardage. Willis is a good running quarterback, but he doesn't have to do it all himself.

Against the 49ers, he showed a lack of confidence in his offensive weapons by not pushing plays downfield and instead scrambling out of the pocket and holding on to the ball. If he does that against the Chiefs, the Dolphins won't stand a chance. Situational awareness is key to the offense's success.

Willis is only part of the offensive problem. Pre-snap penalties are drive killers. 10-yard holding penalties are momentum killers. The Dolphins can't afford mistakes, especially those that are self-imposed.

For the offense, it's easy. Slow the game down, take what the Chiefs are giving you, and move the chains. Willis needs to rely on his tight ends and read the field. He can't afford to misidentify blitzes like he did last week. The only way Miami's offense scores is if they are patient and responsible in their assignments.