The Miami Dolphins defensive line will look very different this week when they travel to face the Buffalo Bills. That new look is going to be a problem, but head coach Jeff Hafley has made it clear that the trio of new faces on the roster is putting in extra time to catch up.

Kenneth Grant is the only face in the room that has been there all year. Miami will get a couple of familiar faces back, including Keith Cooper Jr. and Matthew Butler, who were with the team through training camp.

Joining them will be Jordan Jefferson and Chris Smith. Needless to say, the Dolphins are going to rely on Grant more than they have had to, but the new guys are putting in the work and spending extra time with their position coach, Austin Clark.

"So there's been countless hours teaching those guys, walking through with those guys," Hafley told the media on Friday. "They've done a great job of trying to study and learn to scheme first, second, third down, because it's not just a situation where they're going to just be playing situationally."

Miami Dolphins defensive line coach calls new DT meetings 'night school'

Clark has been putting in extra time this week with his new trio of tackles. Hafley said that the position coach refers to the meetings as "night school." That sounds about right, considering they are all cramming for the biggest test of their careers.

Consider that the combined experience of the group is well below the level of the guys they are replacing.

Chris Smith - 5 games in 2024 with Detroit - no starts

Jordan Jefferson - 12 games in three seasons with three different teams - no starts

Matthew Butler - 27 games in four years, two NFL teams, 2 starts (1 with the Dolphins)

Kenneth Grant - 22 games in 2 years, 6 starts

The three additions are replacing Zach Sieler and Jordan Phillips, who both tore their biceps in the span of eight days, and Zeek Biggers, who injured his knee. All three are out for the season.

Against the Colts in Week 10, Miami lost Phillips and Biggers with Sieler already out. Missing the three was problematic for the Dolphins' defense, which gave up more than 160 yards rushing to Indianapolis. This week, they face James Cook, one of the top RBs in the NFL, not to mention the mobile Josh Allen. Needless to say, it won't be an easy first matchup for the new-look DL.