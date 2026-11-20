The Miami Dolphins will face the Buffalo Bills this week in Orchard Park, New York. The Bills have dominated the Dolphins since Josh Allen arrived in Buffalo.

Thanks to the massive changes by Miami this offseason, Allen doesn't know this Dolphins team any more than most of these players know of the rivalry between the two teams. Chances are, that rivalry isn't going to get a boost of adrenaline in Week 11. That being said, Allen has noticed what other opposing coaches of the Dolphins have found out; this Dolphins team doesn't play soft.

"You turn on the tape of that defense, they're doing some fantastic things," Allen said. "That scheme is frickin awesome."

Josh Allen will get his first real look at the new Miami Dolphins in Week 11

What team Allen sees on Sunday will not be the same team he encounters next year. The Dolphins are undergoing core changes that drive home a different philosophy, a more physical presence, and a desire not to quit.

The Bills have one of the best offenses in the NFL, and the Dolphins have one of the worst defensive tackle units in the league. Well, they do now, after losing Zach Sieler, Jordan Phillips, and Zeek Biggers all for the season in the span of eight days.

In sports, there is no such thing as a moral victory, but if the Dolphins can hold the Bills' offense down as they did against the Lions, Allen and his teammates are going to realize quickly that this Dolphins team is going to get only better. He may want to relish his time holding court over the last six years.

Allen continued to point out that the team is rallying behind their head coach, Jeff Hafley. "Their head coach has them playing extremely hard," Allen told the media ahead of this week's game. "They've played some of the top offenses in the league this year and done a really good job with them."

Allen has played the Dolphins 16 times in his career. He lost the first game he ever played against Miami, then lost to them again in 2022, the brutal heat game. That ended a seven-game losing streak for the Dolphins. Following that game, Allen led the Bills to six more regular-season wins before losing to Miami last November.

It would be a minor miracle if the Dolphins found a way to punch a victory in the win column this week. The Bills are good on both sides of the ball, and the Dolphins are playing without their starting quarterback, three starting-caliber defensive tackles, potentially without their starting center, and likely missing Chris Bell. On second thought, it would be a major miracle.