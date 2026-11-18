The Miami Dolphins have a top-10 defense. Repeat that over and over again. The youngest unit in the entire NFL, comprised of three rookie starters and several players who have only played a handful of games in their careers, is top-10.

Miami, as pointed out by the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson, is 10th in total defense after their Week 10 loss to the Colts. This is despite giving up more than 160 yards on the ground, but there is something more impressive than just youth.

Miami Dolphins' Jeff Hafley reportedly hasn't installed his entire playbook

Hafley apparently hasn't implemented his entire defense. During the bye week, he admitted he scaled back parts of the system and didn't install more of the defense as he tailored it to the players' experience. It has worked, but it's also scary to think about the wrinkles he has yet to put into the game plan.

Miami has been out of its bye week for a while now, but the defense is only incrementally showing different looks. That isn't likely to change this season, given the injuries to Zach Sieler, Jordan Phillips, and Zeek Biggers, all of whom will miss the season.

Strength of Schedule

The Dolphins are doing all of this without playing a last-place schedule. In fact, they are playing the second-toughest schedule in the NFL. That isn't something you just toss aside. Miami's remaining schedule will pit them against the Bills twice, the Bears, Broncos, Packers, and Patriots. They also face the Chargers and the Jets.

Throughout this year, Miami has played some of the better offenses as well. The only real "blowout" was in Week 2 against the 49ers in San Francisco. They took the Chiefs deep into the 4th quarter and nearly beat the Vikings' top defense and the high-powered Bengals offense.

If Hafley's defense can keep dominating games, it will be surprising, but fans should be thrilled. Hafley's defense is playing better than any unit Miami has had since Vic Fangio was in charge. That unit was full of veterans.

This tells fans one thing: the Dolphins coach knows how to do his job, and he'll only get better as the roster improves. Improvements are not always seen immediately on the field, as we, the fans, count big plays and third-down conversions while watching the scoreboard, but the rankings tell a different story.

Miami fans can look back at the Lions game to see just how well this defense is performing. They held the top offense in the league in check and made them look pedestrian. Something the Patriots couldn't do in their Week 10 blowout loss to Detroit.

The downside? This might be as high as they go. Like it or not, though, it may be for the best, considering their clear path to the top pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.