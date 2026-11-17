The Miami Dolphins' defensive tackle room looks ugly, and it isn't going to get any better this year, no matter what Jon-Eric Sullivan does.

Miami, already without Zach Sieler, who tore his bicep in Week 9, has now officially lost Jordan Phillips and Zeek Biggers after Week 10. The Dolphins placed them both on IR on Tuesday.

The reported losses of DL Zeek Biggers and Jordan Phillips to season ending injuries, one week after losing DL Zach Sieler to a season ending injury, is devastating. Run defense had been a Dolphins strength this season. — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) November 17, 2026

Miami Dolphins' defense will look completely different without their top 3 defensive lineman

The Dolphins climbed to 10th overall in total defense this past week, but last week the defensive front suffered without Sieler, and it got worse when Biggers and Phillips went down. Miami has already added their replacements, but how much can they expect from them?

Miami signed Jordan Jefferson to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and added free agent Matthew Butler and Chris Smith to the PS. Butler knows the Dolphins well, as he has been with the organization previously. Given his familiarity with the team, he will likely be activated for this week's game against the Bills.

On Monday, it was reported late in the evening that Biggers will miss the rest of the season after it was revealed that he would need surgery on his knee. That will end his second season early. But it's not over yet.

On Tuesday, the Dolphins confirmed the news and also added news about Phillips. Like Sieler, Phillips tore his biceps. If there's any good news, all three will be ready for the 2027 season, and while fans and teammates will miss them, the Dolphins weren't going to win many more games this year anyway.

If Hafley's defense can keep dominating games, it will be a remarkable coaching job given the injuries, but fans should be thrilled with the defense's performance regardless. Hafley's defense is playing better than any unit Miami has had since Vic Fangio was in charge. That unit was full of veterans.

This tells fans one thing: the Dolphins coach knows how to do his job, and he'll only get better as the roster improves. Improvements are not always seen immediately on the field, as we, the fans, count big plays and third-down conversions while watching the scoreboard, but the rankings tell a different story.

Miami fans can look back at the Lions game to see just how well this defense is performing. They held the top offense in the league in check and made them look pedestrian. Something the Patriots couldn't do in their Week 10 blowout loss to Detroit.

Additional Moves

The Dolphins signed QB Brady Cook to the 53- man roster as well as DE Eric Watts. Both were on the practice squad. They also added WR Brady Boyd to the practice squad, as well as kicker Daniel Carlson.