This Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will face the Buffalo Bills in what has become a real headache for the franchise. Given the team's current state and the Bills' excellent season thus far, this game feels like just another beatdown coming their way.

Despite a disappointing season, hope remains alive. The defense’s top priority on Sunday will be containing star quarterback Josh Allen. Fortunately for Miami, Willie Gay Jr., who faced Allen during his time in Kansas City, shared insights on how they tried to limit the Bills QB, revealing a small opportunity the Dolphins might exploit.

The key described by Miami's linebacker is to speed up the quarterback's decision-making and force him to make uncomfortable throws, while making sure he doesn't run out of the pocket and gain rushing yards.

Willie Gay Jr. reveals how the Miami Dolphins may be able to slow down Josh Allen

The backup linebacker explained that the Chiefs used a QB spy to limit Allen's rushing threat. The goal was to prevent him from escaping the pocket and gaining yards on the ground.

For those unfamiliar, this tactic assigns a defender to watch the quarterback. If the QB tries to escape the pocket, the spy reacts quickly to contain or pressure him.

The strategy aims to limit one of his greatest strengths: extending plays when the initial coverage holds. However, this wouldn't be convenient for Miami because they already have enough defensive problems to commit a player just to follow the QB. If you don't solve the rest of the problems, limiting Allen won't help that much either.

Yes, they could combine a spy player with defensive pressures designed to speed up throws. However, the injuries to three fundamental pillars of the defense suggest that the Dolphins should stick to their usual game plan and hope for the best.

What Gay Jr. suggests isn't wrong; it's just not the time for Miami to try things that may have worked for the Chiefs with different types of players and at a different point in the season.

Gay Jr.’s experience could help Hafley craft a game plan to contain Allen. However, employing a QB spy is risky, as the Dolphins can ill afford to dedicate a linebacker exclusively to shadowing the quarterback, regardless of Allen’s talent.

The truth is, we have to arrive on Sunday with high hopes, cause one always wants to win, but we will see what type of scheme Hafley brings to the table to make the most of it against a powerful Buffalo Bills.