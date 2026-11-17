With the way the Miami Dolphins' 2026 season is going, there aren't many reasons for fans to smile or celebrate. When your team doesn't seem to be getting significantly better and has only beaten the New York Jets, it's fair to be frustrated.

However, general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley did a great job in the past draft, and fans can enjoy the rookies' impressive performances. In fact, two rookies have achieved something the Dolphins hadn't accomplished in 30 years.

Chris Johnson and Michael Taaffe achieved an accomplishment that deserves far more attention than it's getting. Even if the results aren't there, this stat shouldn't go unnoticed because it highlights a great present and a promising future.

Miami Dolphins fans finally have something worth getting excited about

Johnson and Taaffe became the first Miami rookie duo to record multiple interceptions since Zach Thomas and Shawn Wooden in 1996. Taaffe now has three interceptions, while Johnson has two after his pick-six in Week 10.

Johnson has generated more excitement because of his first-round pedigree and his versatility, but Taaffe's level of play shouldn't be overshadowed. Both are fundamental pieces that have kept Miami's secondary from being absolutely dreadful.

These two rookies are reshaping Miami’s narrative, providing hope in a season otherwise defined by injuries, losses, and questionable decisions. Their impressive performances prove that both Hafley and Eric-Sullivan are making the right moves for the franchise.

Hafley is looking for players in the secondary capable of creating turnovers, and these two athletes are delivering on and even exceeding expectations. For the first time in a long time, we, as fans, can look at this secondary and feel excited about what's next instead of focusing only on everything that's wrong with the present.

Still, this rookie duo won't solve all the Dolphins' defensive problems. They still have a lot of room to improve and need to prove they can be consistent. Johnson still struggles in coverage at times and may be better off as a true outside corner, while Taaffe is still inconsistent as both a tackler and in his zone coverage responsibilities.

Competitive teams are built around foundational players like these. While Miami’s win column may not impress, Johnson and Taaffe are already earning fans' trust and admiration, making us leap off the couch with every interception or key pass breakup. Only time will tell if both stick around as starters long-term, but the future looks bright.