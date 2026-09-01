Dolphins' new edge rusher was someone Jon-Eric Sullivan "badly wanted"

After finalizing their 53-man roster on Sunday, the Miami Dolphins began making tweaks through waiver claims and even a roster signing. All that, and the practice squad was being filled as well. Needless to say, Monday was a busy day for Jon-Eric Sullivan.

Miami only signed one free agent, but according to Jordan Schultz on the social media platform "X, " the Dolphins "Badly wanted to add him once he became available." The DE spent his first four NFL seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Titans signed Herring in March as a free agent. In his four seasons with the Chiefs, He played in 28 games, starting only one. So why were the Dolphins so high on a guy with a limited amount of playing time? Sullivan met with the media on Monday, but wasn't asked about the addition.

Malik Herring's Miami Dolphins addition speaks volumes to the lack of faith in their edge rushers

The Dolphins are not horrible on the defensive edge. Chop Robinson and Josh Uche are both capable of getting to the passer. The unit, however, is only four deep. Miami waived rookie 7th-round pick Max Llewellyn for Herring. Llewellyn will likely come back to the practice squad.

Miami is searching for help at the position, and it's not known if Herring is going to fit or solve the depth concerns. The Dolphins do like his physical level of play. He has a no-quit motor, but he needs to take the next step forward. If he can't, his addition won't mean much.

The Titans didn't think too much of him. After adding him in March, they released him on Sunday, likely with the hope of him returning to their practice squad. He spent most of his Chiefs career on the PS unit.

Miami hopes they can develop him more. A Georgia Bulldog product, Sullivan is leaning deeply into players that he scouted and missed out on with the Packers. He has praised the players that he has added, and almost every comment comes with a reminder that he did his research on the player previously.

The Dolphins were awarded seven players off waivers and Herring. The 8 players forced Miami to release the same number from the roster. They are not likely done. Another wave of players will hit on Tuesday, and Miami will finish finalizing their practice squad. What will be interesting is who will stand out from these additions, and who will end up back on the market.