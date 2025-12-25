Dolphins' next move might dump coal in Mike McDaniel's stocking

The more things change for the Miami Dolphins, the more they tend to stay the same. What seemed likely only a month ago has turned into a rapidly evolving situation with head coach Mike McDaniel.

The coach has been under owner Stephen Ross' umbrella all season long, but that may have to change now that the Dolphins are no longer rushing toward a potential playoff spot. Instead, Miami is in evaluation mode, and that means Ross has to do evaluations as well.

To put this bluntly, McDaniel may be coaching his final two games as the Dolphins head coach.

Mike McDaniel has two weeks to convince the Dolphins owner he isn't the problem

It's not going to be easy because what happens in the next two games may impact Ross' decision to continue in this direction. Shortly after they lost to the Steelers in Week 15, McDaniel shut down Tua Tagovailoa in favor of Quinn Ewers.

There were two ways to go with this decision: give the appearance of evaluation or throw Tagovailoa under the bus. McDaniel drove over Tagovailoa, backed up over him, then did it again. McDaniel didn't just make a change for the final two games; he sent a message that permanent change was coming.

Enter the Dolphins owner. Champ Kelly still appears to be the odds-on favorite to stick around and run the team as the general manager. That will leave Ross deciding between McDaniel and Tagovailoa. Considering the ramifications and cap implications of releasing the quarterback, it might be McDaniel who leaves.

There are growing expectations that Tagovailoa is done in Miami. The local media have talked about it, the national media have talked about it, and your 83-year-old grandmother is probably talking about it. Unless the Dolphins part ways with the coach.

McDaniel made it clear that the QB change was due to his belief in Quinn Ewers over Tagovailoa. Both coach and QB admitted that the decision and subsequent conversation were short, leaving Tagovailoa uncertain.

At no point since this happened has McDaniel readdressed the situation and said, "This move was for evaluation, Tua is our quarterback." Not saying that says a lot more than many realize. Sending a message like this is what should have been done after Week 5, not in Week 15 when you are eliminated and getting ready for the holidays.