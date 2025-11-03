Dolphins' next trade after Jaelan Phillips move has been a long time coming

The NFL trade deadline is this Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET. The Miami Dolphins have already shown themselves to be big sellers at the deadline on early Monday morning, when they traded Jaelan Phillips to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2026 third-round draft pick. This trade was made by interim general manager Champ Kelly after Chris Grier and the Dolphins mutually agreed to part ways days ago.

With Grier gone, it's more likely that the Dolphins clean house in what is essentially a lost season. There are other players who could be dealt, such as fellow pass rusher Bradley Chubb and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. But there is another name to keep an eye on.

ESPN's Dan Graziano released his most recent trade deadline intel article on Monday and discussed the possibilities of running backs being traded across the NFL. One of the running backs he mentions as "likely available" is Jaylen Wright.

ESPN's Dan Graziano reports Miami Dolphins RB Jaylen Wright 'likely available' at trade deadline

Wright had been a standout running back for the Tennessee Volunteers in his three years with the program. In 2022, he ran for 875 yards and 10 touchdowns on 146 carries. In 2023, Wright averaged 7.4 yards per carry after rushing for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns on 137 carries.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Wright increased his draft stock by running a 4.38-second 40-yard dash. The Dolphins were intrigued enough to trade up in the fourth round to bring him in. The thing is, the Dolphins' running back room was already crowded.

Wright appeared in 15 games during his rookie season, where he picked up 249 yards on 68 carries. This season, Wright was effectively phased out of a prominent role in the Dolphins' running attack, especially after the team drafted Ollie Gordon this year. Wright received just nine carries in two games this season.

Wright was a good selection last year, but he hasn't carved out a role on the offense. So, it would be wise if Kelly and the Dolphins were to trade him to a running back-needy team to get draft capital and to give the young player a chance to break out elsewhere. Graziano mentions the New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs, and Houston Texans as teams in need of running backs.

It just hasn't worked out for Wright. At the trade deadline, it might be time for the Dolphins to deal him elsewhere.