Miami Dolphins given major NFL recognition for second year in a row

During the 2024 NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles hoisted the Lombardi Trophy, while the Miami Dolphins continued to make sense of the Tyreek Hill Week 18 tantrum. A month later, they were off-season champions again.

Stephen Ross may not have the culture he wants on the field, but he has created an atmosphere that the players love, at least around the facility.

Earlier this week, the NFLPA released their 2025 NFL team report cards, and the Dolphins are once again at the top of the league and the only team in the NFL to get straight A's through 11 different categories.

In reality, the Dolphins organization continues to prove they are taking care of the players and their families but there are NFL players that will climb through the cesspools of other teams just to hoist a championship trophy. If you ask Miami fans, they will all probably say, "Yeah, good for you, let me know when you win something."

While the Dolphins players may love the created environment, there is a stigma that goes with it. Calais Campbell said last year that one reason he chose Miami was because training camp was easier. Jordyn Brooks called the team soft after losing to the Green Bay Packers last season, and DeShon Elliot called them soft and distracted on a mid-season Baltimore Ravens podcast.

The two tough-love coaches the Dolphins have had in the last five years, Brian Flores and Vic Fangio, didn't last. So again, what kind of culture are you creating in Miami, Mr. Ross?

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel receives an A+ grade from his players on NFLPA report card

According to the report, McDaniel received a 98 percent approval rating as it relates to being efficient with the players' time. They also, according to the report, feel he is "highly receptive to locker room feedback on the team's needs." That was good enough to rank him fourth in that category.

For those wondering, the Kansas City Chiefs managed just one A- and 3 B's in eight categories. The Champion Eagles had one A-, 5 B's, a C, and a D. Do you think the players on those two teams are worried about how their dinner is?

This comes across as negative, and it isn't meant to be. The Dolphins were a mess for years until Ross started putting money into the training facility and making the necessary changes to entice players to play in Miami. So far, he has the easy part done, but the hard part continues to evade him.

