ESPN insider says the quiet part out loud about current state of the Dolphins

Miami Dolphins fans want to have hope and excitement for the 2025 season but the media continues to try and stomp out that positivity.

Since the Super Bowl ended, the Dolphins have been listed as a likely non-playoff team by some outlets and others have them carrying huge odds to make next year's Super Bowl...to say nothing about the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Dolphins fans are confused because we are not sure which way this team is going to go next year and apparently, that has some over at ESPN thinking the same thing, or thinking something else...they too are uncertain and confused.

Jeremy Fowler released a piece on the NFL Overhaul Tiers, as he calls it. Who sits at the top and bottom, and the teams in between?

ESPN insider underlines just how many questions surround the Dolphins

When Fowler arrives at the Dolphins, he isn't quite sure where they are at. Miami is, after all, not rebuilding and they are not a player away from dethroing the Bills in the AFC East. They don't have a quarterback issue because, like it or not, Tua is under contract and is a good starter. So, where did the Dolphins end up? They are in that "could go either way, tier."

Fowler listed 11 total tiers to place each of the 32 teams in and it is really hard to argue with his decision to put Miami in the simplest of "I have not clue what they are doing" category.

Jeremy Fowler's 2025 NFL Overhaul Tiers Still a major contender - Yeah, the Bills, Eagles, and Chiefs belong here. On the cusp - Not sure the Dolphins are that close to being legit contenders. Need a postseason breakthrough - Miami didn't make it last year. Have to get there first. Teetering Contenders - This might have been worth a mention here but it's tricky. Headed on the right track - We can't say that with certainty, why should he? Stuck in the middle but a move or two away - Need more than one or two moves. Stuck in QB purgatory - That would be the Browns This could go either way - Yep, and it literally could in 2025. New coach, new direction - Maybe next year if Miami goes the other way in 2025. Rebuild in the works - Dolphins are close to this one as well. Yep, still rebuilding - Miami doesn't continue, they never actually finish.

The reality is the Dolphins are literally an enigma. They could easily become a contender in the loaded AFC if they actually played with some discipline and consistency. Mike McDaniel is a good head coach, but he is so wrapped up in being well-liked that he can't hold his team accountable. Super Bowl winning teams are not all "Koombaya" on and off the field. Bill Belichick and Tom Brady didn't always get along, and Dan Marino and Don Shula butted heads a lot during their days together.

ESPN doesn't always nail the Dolphins, but Fowler definitely hit this one directly on the bent head.

