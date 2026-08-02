Dolphins' offense provides the fans with fireworks during Day 4 of training camp

Four practices into Jeff Hafley's Miami Dolphins career, and he is already seeing that his side of the ball needs some extra motivation. Miami wrapped up its first practice open to the public, and the offense outshone Hafley's defense.

Fan videos surfaced from the training center shortly after practice ended. The defense was running gassers while the offense headed inside. Punishment for losing the day. While that may have been the case, the Dolphins' head coach took the punishment as well.

Think it’s safe to say the offense got the better of the day. The entire defense, including Coach Haf, dropped down for pushups after the team came in for the final breakdown. — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 2, 2026

Let's take a closer look at who helped the offense rule the day.

Miami Dolphins offense outperforms the defense in front their fans

A.J. Henning

Henning is hoping to make the Dolphins' WR room this year. It will be a tough order to do so. The second-year receiver has yet to take an NFL snap in the regular season, but on Sunday he caught two passes for touchdowns. Both were longer than 50 yards and were delivered by Cam Miller and Quinn Ewers.

Dolphins running game

The Dolphins ran the ball well against the defensive front, and Malik Willis had a strong day as well. To be fair to the defense, it's hard to get into a groove when you can't physically punch your way across the line of scrimmage. Fans were posting their opinions throughout practice on the social media platform "X."

Defensive stars

It wasn't all bad, however. Chop Robinson and Kenneth Grant would have been credited with sacks had this been a full-contact practice.

Malik Willis and TuTu Atwell

Despite those two hiccups, Willis was able to connect deep on a throw to hometown favorite TuTu Atwell. The Dolphins' free agent addition is hoping to earn a starting job on the boundary.

2️⃣ to Tutu



(say that five times fast) pic.twitter.com/Yeg1r1ad0D — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 2, 2026

De'Von Achane

NFL Network was on the sidelines for practice Sunday as they make their rounds around the NFL. Achane told the network that he has to be a leader given all the new faces and that he wants to earn the rushing title in 2026.

Quinn Ewers

Ewers connected on not one, but two deep passes during practice on Sunday. Both went for more than 50 yards. One went to A.J. Henning and the other to rookie Kevin Coleman. It sounds like Ewers is starting to settle into his comfort zone.

Chris Johnson

The rookie CB was the only defender to register an interception on Sunday. It wasn't reported who the quarterback was on the pick. Cameron Goode, according to Miami Herald beat writer Isaiah Smalls, was the only other player to force a turnover. It was on a botched snap.