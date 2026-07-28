Jeff Hafley is taking a patient approach with Malik Willis entering camp

The Miami Dolphins are praying they don't have a quarterback problem, but they also know that despite making Malik Willis the face of their rebuild, there are still questions.

The Dolphins have preached competition during training camp; camp has arrived, so now we will see where that competition begins and ends. At QB, it's Willis' job to lose. Jeff Hafley spoke to the media regarding Willis as camp opened, and he is keeping his expectations in check.

Miami Dolphins Jeff Hafley knows that Malik Willis has to build his confidence first

Hafley said the biggest thing he is looking for with Willis is confidence. He knows that his early offseason practices were shaky, but he also felt that Willis showed improvement as the sessions entered their final practices.

"I think the key for Malik [Willis] will be, his confidence and his chemistry with those wideouts."

The Dolphins head coach said that he was impressed with how Willis approached the offseason, specifically away from the team. He acknowledged that Willis had set up workouts with his receivers this offseason and that he is making strides to gain familiarity with his new cast of wideouts.

Hafley wants Willis to focus on building confidence. He said he wants to see it when he comes to the line to take the snap.

"I want to see when he is at the line that there is no hesitation. I want to feel his confidence. I want to see his confidence. I want him not to be discouraged when he has a bad throw."

Willis is entering a critical part of his career. His talent alone will keep him in the NFL, but if he wants to be a week-to-week franchise quarterback, his time with the Dolphins will be the catalyst for it to happen. Here or somewhere else.

If Willis can grasp and control the offense, the Dolphins will have a shot at exceeding the league's expectations. Miami is projected to be a 4.5-win team, but a lot of that is predicated on the youth and inexperience, something Willis is trying to overcome as well.